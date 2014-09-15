First up is the new additions to the company's SoundLink range – the SoundLink Colour Bluetooth Speaker and the SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, with the latter now available to purchase at a recommended retail price of £220.

The wireless headphones (above) come with Bose Active Equalization and TriPort technology aboard to deliver "smoother, more balanced sound", along with new functionality that lets them hook up to two compatible devices at a time.

You can switch between those devices at any time, which means you could watch a film on your tablet and remain connected to your smartphone. And its new two-microphone system aims to cut out sound when on a call, including wind.

With the launch of these new cans, the existing Bose AE2w Bluetooth headphones are to be renamed the Bose SoundLink around-ear Bluetooth headphones and will remain at the price of £200.

The SoundLink Colour Bluetooth speaker (£120, available 25th September) represents the launch of a new design, according to Bose. It weighs 570g and measures 12.8cm x 5.3cm x 13.5cm, to make it easy to carry.

Dual-opposing passive radiators are combined with two high-efficiency transducers in a bid to deliver the fullest sound possible. It connects to a range of compatible devices and uses voice prompts in the set-up process for easier use.

The speaker can remember the last eight devices it has been paired with when turned back on, while reconnecting automatically to the most recent two. A 3.5mm auxiliary input is also on hand if you want to make a wired connection.

Moving onto the home cinema launches, and we start with the Bose CineMate 15 – a home speaker system that comes in the form of a 30.5cm x 7cm x 8.5cm soundbar and can connect to a TV with the one included cable.

It houses four proprietary drivers arranged in a new configuration – two in front and one on each side. Meanwhile, the Acoustimass module incorporates a bass control knob that lets you alter the low-note performance and connects via a 3m cable.

And the other new product is the Solo 15 TV Sound System, a 62.8cm x 35.6cm x 7.6cm device that'll fit under most TVs measuring up to 50in in size. It has five drivers, with centre channel performance in order to improve TV dialogue.

It needs just the one connection from the speaker to the TV and, like the CineMate 15, it comes with a bass control knob on the enclosure. The CineMate 15 and Solo 15 are available to buy now, costing £550 and £400 respectively.

