Bose-baiting wireless headphones with incredible battery life drop to their lowest price ever

If you've been scanning our list of the best wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 might have caught your eye. Sometimes, though, it pays to think outside the box, and if you're willing to try something different yet still brilliant, there is currently a huge saving to be made on one of Sony's big rivals in that space.

The five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have just dropped to the lowest price ever, which is just £183 over at Amazon.

This price beats their previous best which saw them hit £220 during Amazon Prime Day just a few weeks ago. It's a monster saving on a pair which boasts great sound and some of the best battery life we've ever seen from a pair of wireless headphones. And, this particular saving applies to the rather fetching Black/Copper finish, which is even better news.

(UK) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones was £300 now £183 at Amazon (Save £117)

The Momentum 4 Wireless are a great alternative to premium models from Sony and Bose thanks to their musical sound and comprehensive feature set. They also boast superior battery life which lasts a whopping 60 hours!

Five stars

We loved the Momentum 4 when we tested them, with arguably their biggest feature being an incredible 60 hours of battery life with both Bluetooth and active noise cancelling engaged. This figure is twice that offered by many rivals, including Sony’s brilliant XM4 and XM5 over-ears, which offer a commendable 30 hours each.

But of course, they sound superb too, with a sharp and sprightly delivery. In our review we say that "highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby". That sounds like a winning combination of traits to us!

The Momentum 4 headphones also have effective noise cancellation, with an ANC Adaptive mode that's designed to automatically adjust the noise-cancelling effect in real-time depending on your environment. Handy if you'll be listening to tunes in various places throughout the day.

If you're looking for great sound, a comfortable design and quite frankly ridiculously long battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a superb package. We don't know how long they'll hang around at £183 so you might need to be quick before they inevitably go back up.

