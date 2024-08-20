Bluesound's trio of hi-res music streamers are bringing the fight to current class leaders

Bluesound had a terrific run of five-star hi-fi products a few years back, but newer models from Cambridge Audio, WiiM and Audiolab have stolen much of the company's thunder. It’s high time that Bluesound came back fighting, and it's doing so with a trio of three new music streamers: a new generation of the Node (replacing the 2021 Node), an entry-level Node Nano and the flagship Node Icon. Priced at different points across the market, the new triumvirate tap into Bluesound's heritage of producing compact, hi-res music network players with mainstream appeal.

Aimed at "the most discerning audio enthusiasts", the flagship Node Icon sports a Dual-Mono DAC design and has been performance-engineered to set a new benchmark in its field, deploying twin ESS ES9039Q2M SABRE DACs and an integrated low-noise power supply for a clear, dynamic sound with minimal distortion. With a five-inch display and an integrated low-noise power module, the Icon is a music streamer designed for audiophiles who still crave value for money.

The standard Node is an update on a former Award-winning network player, using a single ES9039Q2M Sabre DAC designed for "breathtaking dynamics and ultra-low distortion". Like the Icon, the standard Node uses an integrated low-noise power module plus high-end components and improved internal circuitry to take the model's performance to the next level.

Finally, the entry-level Node Nano streamer targets the budget end of the market, meaning it will be going up against the Award-winning WiiM Pro Plus in the battle for affordable supremacy. Designed as a first step into music streaming, the Nano is ideal for anyone looking to update an old hi-fi system with wi-fi-enabled streaming powers. Featuring the same ESS ES9039Q2M Sabre DAC as the Node and essential connectivity, it's designed as the ideal gateway to a world of wireless sound.

Every single one of Bluesound's new family of music streamers is set up for modern-day listening, with each offering Amazon Music, Tidal and Spotify alongside Apple AirPlay 2 and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth 5.2 support. All three units are capable of streaming hi-res files up to 24-bit/192kHz, while the Node and the Node Icon further support DSD256 files.

The new Bluesound Icon only comes in black but is the only model to feature a proper screen display. (Image credit: Bluesound)

Around the back, both the flagship Icon and the standard Node feature RCA, coaxial, USB-A and optical outputs alongside a sub-out and twin 6.3mm headphone ports, not to mention RCA, optical and HDMI eARC inputs for connecting various other sources including a TV. Only the Icon offers a balanced XLR output alongside RCA and optical inputs, whereas the more basic Nano makes do with analogue RCA, optical, coaxial and USB-A outputs. If you want to connect headphones to the cheaper Nano, that can only be done via Bluetooth.

Whichever module you pick, all of the new Node music streamers can wirelessly connect to Bluesound speakers and other compatible stereo components to create a multi-room system, using Bluesound's well-liked BluOs streaming platform that we found to be a real winner with the brand's previous models. Both the Node and Node Icon can be upgraded with Dirac Live Room Correction technology which measures your room's acoustics to optimise the streamers' audio performance.

Per Matt Simmonds, Product Manager at Bluesound: “By creating a family of Node streamers, we can reach more music listeners with hi-res streaming, offering a great entry point for customers, and a sophisticated step-up option for those who are serious about their audio".

Happily, none of Bluesound's new performers break the £1000 barrier. The Node Nano is available now, priced at £299 / €349. The new Node is available for pre-order now for £499 / €599 in black and white finishes and will be fully available to buy on 24th September. The flagship Node Icon will be available for pre-order at £899 / €1099 on October 17 and will begin shipping worldwide on 15th November.

