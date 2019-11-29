Black Friday TV deals: get this 55-inch Sony 4K TV for only £799

If you're looking for a great Black Friday deal on a Sony TV, you've come to the right place: the Sony KD-55XF9005 is now available for just £799.
The 55-inch sibling of a TV we liked so much that we gave it an Award, the KD-55XF9005 launched at £1699 in 2018 so looks like exceptional value at this new price.
We praised the 65-inch version for combining flagship features with a mid-range price, commenting that it had a brilliantly punchy picture, loads of streaming apps and clear sound.
While this deal is on the smaller 55-inch, you get much the same state-of-the-art tech including the superb Sony X1 Extreme 4K HDR processor, which grants access to more advanced picture processing features such as the 4K X-Reality Pro upscaling engine and X-Motion Clarity motion processor.
Both models support HDR10 and HLG and run Sony's Android TV operating system. It provides a ton of apps, including Netflix and Amazon for TV shows and films in up to 4K HDR quality. You'll also be rewarded with catch-up TV apps, Google Play Movies & TV and PlayStation Video, plus Deezer and Spotify for music.
Sound quality is decent considering this TV has an incredibly thin bezel and no visible speakers. Dialogue is clear but you'll want to upgrade to a soundbar to add some much-needed bass.
Although there are now newer Sony TVs on the market, the KD-55XF9005 is arguably better value at £799. But if that's a bit out of your budget, it's worth checking our list of the best Black Friday TV deals.
