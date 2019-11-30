Black Friday TV deal: LG C9 OLED hits new lowest price

The LG OLED 55C9PLA – a 2019 What Hi-Fi Award winner – is now cheaper than ever in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
It's one of the very best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals still available.
In the UK, head over to PRC Direct's Black Friday sale and you can bag the five-star flagship OLED for £1199 when you use the voucher code 19BLACK100. The code should magically grant you an extra £100 off the stated £1299 price. Worth noting that we reviewed this set at £1999, so £1199 is a huge £800 saving on the original asking price.
In the US, it's $1000 off, now an attractive $1496.99 at Amazon and Walmart.
LG OLED55C9PLA 55-inch OLED TV
£1999 £1199 (with code) at PRC Direct
One 2019's finest OLEDs is now one of Black Friday's biggest bargains. You can get this What Hi-Fi Award winner for £1199 when you use the code 19BLACK100 at PRC Direct. LG's stunning 55-inch OLED features HDR10, Dolby Vision, voice controls, plenty of apps and incredible picture quality. A cracking deal on a state-of-the-art TV.
LG OLED55C9PLA 55-inch OLED TV
$2499 $1496.99 at Amazon
One 2019's finest OLEDs is now one of Black Friday's biggest bargains, $1000 off its RRP price. At Amazon, you get a free year of Disney+ with your purchase.
See this LG OLED TV deal at WalmartView Deal
With vivid colours, intense blacks and a razor-thin design, the 55C9PLA is a brilliant TV in every sense of the word. We were hugely impressed with this 4K OLED panel's picture quality, genuine upscaling abilities and superb level of detail.
There's not much, if anything, to dislike. LG has packed in a plethora of premium features, including its gesture remote, voice controls and support for HDR, including HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.
When we tested this model at its much higher original price, we decreed it a "killer TV for the money." Now that it can be yours for the far more appealing sum – the lowest price yet – the C9 looks like one of the best-value OLEDs around. We'd have one in a heartbeat.
