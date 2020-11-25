Black Friday TV deal: Award-winning 43-inch Samsung TV drops to crazy-low price!

Black Friday has taken off like a rocket and prices are now tumbling fast. For proof, check out this deal on the Award-winning Samsung UE43TU7100. This five-star TV debuted £479 earlier this year. It's not down to the shockingly-low price of £299 at John Lewis.

We tested it – and dished out a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award - at £379. The price then dropped to a record-low £349 on Amazon Prime Day. Now down with yet another £50 off, it's an absolute steal of a bargain of a TV! Where do we sign?

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £299 at John Lewis

We rate the UE43TU7100 as the best 40-43in TV in the recent What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020. Even better, John Lewis has dropped it from its already-discounted price of £379 to a staggeringly low £299. That's a cracking deal on a TV that blends great picture and sound performance with an slick, app-packed OS.View Deal

Today's best Samsung UE43TU7100 TV (2020) deals Black Friday Sale ends in 02 days 11 hrs 32 mins 03 secs Reduced Price SAMSUNG UE43TU7100KXXU Smart... Currys PC World £379 £299 View Deal Samsung UE43TU7100 Richer Sounds £319 View Deal Samsung UE43TU7100 (2020) HDR... John Lewis & Partners £319 View Deal Reduced Price Samsung UE43TU7100 Hughes £399 £319 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Richer Sounds Sevenoaks Amazon John Lewis

As you'd imagine, a TV at this end of the market is always going to have a few compromises, but those compromises are in all the right places and the set delivers a great core performance in terms of both picture and sound.

It's got the same Tizen operating system as Samsung's flagship sets and, while it's occasionally a touch sluggish here (the TU7100 obviously has a fairly low-powered processor), all of the apps you could ever need are present and correct.

That means you get Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Rakuten, Disney+ and Apple TV – all in 4K and HDR10 (HDR10+ in the cases of Amazon and Rakuten).

BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 are here too, and Now TV, BT TV and BT Sport give you access to the exclusive programming of Sky and BT. Plex, meanwhile, allows for local streaming of your own media files, and music and radio can be streamed via Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, BBC Sounds and TuneIn. AirPlay 2 is also on board, giving iOS users yet another way of getting content on to the TV.

All told, this is a superb TV. Now only £299 – £50 cheaper than it was on Amazon Prime Day – at John Lewis and Currys, it's a phenomenal buy. Snap one up while stocks last.

MORE:

Feast your eyes on the best Black Friday TV deals

Want surround sound for less? Best Black Friday soundbar deals

Or treat yourself to one of the best OLED TVs around