Black Friday soundbar deal: Award-winning Dali Kubik One now half its original price

After a top Black Friday soundbar deal? Good on you – and we may have just what you need.

Allow us to introduce (to the uninitiated) the Dali Kubik One, a soundbar that impressed us so much in 2018 we called it a "superb performer" and promptly handed it a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award – and that was at its 'tested-at' price of £800.

Now, its price has dropped to half that, at just £399 at Richer Sounds.

Dali Kubik One soundbar Dali Kubik One soundbar £799 £399 (save £400) at Richer Sounds

It's a brilliant premium soundbar with hugely engaging audio and super-stylish good looks. There's no HDMI, which means relying on optical, hi-res USB ports and aptX Bluetooth, but it still managed to be our 2018 award-winner. And now, you'll save what you pay! A huge Black Friday deal on a top 'bar.

Richer Sounds is listing the Dali Kubik One alongside its most recent discounted price of £499 as a guide, and advertising it as a £100-off deal, which is also true – but we wanted you to know the whole story.

At the back, you'll get a fair offering of connections. Inputs include two optical, and one analogue RCA. There's also a micro USB input too, which means you can hardwire a Mac or PC into the Kubik One (but there is no USB-C or HDMI).

Three cheers if you’ve got a library of high-res tracks stored too – this soundbar can handle tracks up to 24bit/96kHz.

For wireless input, there’s aptX Bluetooth too, which means you get higher-quality wireless streaming, provided you’re using a compatible device.

A sub out socket lets you hook up your own subwoofer if you feel the need. You shouldn’t have to, however. There’s also a switch to adjust the amount of bass depending on the position of the soundbar.

In truth, Dali has said the Kubik One is not exactly a soundbar – it’s a system in its own right, rather than a mere extension of your TV. Whatever the appropriate nomenclature, one thing is for sure: we think it’s brilliant. Award winning brilliant, in fact.

The conclusion of our review of the Kubik One soundbar reads thus: "Whether it’s a soundbar or a sound system, the Dali Kubik One is a massive success. The design and features impress us, and we love the way it sounds. This is a gorgeous, complete package. Good work, Dali."

If you're looking, it might be one for the Black Friday deals shortlist...

