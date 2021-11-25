Black Friday projector deal sends prices tumbling on Nebula Capsule portables

Think Black Friday projector deals and it's the shape of the Nebula Capsule portables that should spring to your mind. Not a single Black Friday passes without a deal on these mini projectors and they're looking good right now. There really is no better time of year to buy one.

First on the list is the baby of the bunch, the plain Nebula Capsule. It's the original smart, outdoor-friendly Anker portable projector and can make a 848x480px image at up to 100in in size at a brightness of 100 lumens.

The other feature to note is that it runs Android 7.1 and that includes baked-in access to Netflix among other apps. It's normally priced at £340 but Black Friday is the time they hit a rock bottom £230 at Amazon.

Black Friday projector deals

Nebula Capsule projector

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but very affordable.

Next up in the soda can-sized Anker portables is the Nebula Capsule Max. It's usually £470 at full price and that extra spend buys you 720p resolution and doubles the peak brightness up to 200 lumens. It runs Android 8.1 OS and that, again, brings onboard access to Netflix and other streaming services. For Black Friday, though, all you need to fork out is just £330 at Amazon.

Like the other Capsules, the Max can also be used as dedicated Bluetooth speaker. It has an HDMI connection for source material and micro USB port for charging the Capsule Max's four-hour battery life.

Nebula Capsule Max projector

Not one we've looked at but the Max edition is the 720p, 200 lumens version of the Capsule above. It has an Android 8.1 OS, some solid app access and a 4-hour battery life.

Your final Nebula Capsule portable projector option is the Nebula Capsule II which is down to just £400. Again, this is not one we've had in for review but, all the same, we're not entirely convinced that this is worth the extra £70 over the Max. What changes is the operating system. You get Android TV 9.0 instead of the mobile versions of the OS used on the others.

Now, on the plus side, that brings things like Chromecast for better screen sharing from your phone or tablet but there isn't a Netflix app and many of the UK catch-up apps, including iPlayer, don't exist on Android TV either. You can still mirror this content but it might be an idea to save your money and go for the Max instead.

Nebula Capsule II projector

This soda can-sized 720p projector has access to more than 5,000 apps through Android TV and is also Chromecast-enabled for streaming straight from a mobile device. It has a built-in speaker and offers 2.5 hours of playback on a single charge.

And that's your lot...unless you want to go for the gold and buy the Nebula Solar Portable for just £420 instead. It might be the best Black Friday projector deal around right now.

While the Anker Nebula prices fluctuate throughout the year, you won't find better than during the Black Friday sale. Go grab one.

