Black Friday OLED TV deal: this Ambilight-tastic Philips OLED is cheaper than ever

With every OLED TV manufacturer using the same LG panels, it can be hard for individual models to stand out from the crowd. Not so the Philips 804, which differentiates itself with glorious, bright and colourful Ambilight.

Even without Ambilight, which uses rows of LEDs to extend the colours of the onscreen action to the wall around the TV, this would be a great option thanks to the excellent HDR performance and supremely deep blacks.

Best of all, it's just had an extra Black Friday discount at Currys, taking it down to just £1289.

That price makes the Philips OLED804 usefully cheaper than the LG C9, making it very tempting indeed.

