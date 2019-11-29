Black Friday OLED TV deal: this Ambilight-tastic Philips OLED is cheaper than ever

With every OLED TV manufacturer using the same LG panels, it can be hard for individual models to stand out from the crowd. Not so the Philips 804, which differentiates itself with glorious, bright and colourful Ambilight.
Even without Ambilight, which uses rows of LEDs to extend the colours of the onscreen action to the wall around the TV, this would be a great option thanks to the excellent HDR performance and supremely deep blacks.
Best of all, it's just had an extra Black Friday discount at Currys, taking it down to just £1289.
Philips 55OLED804 4K HDR OLED TV
£1699 £1289 at Currys
The set comes with the brilliant Ambilight technology, full HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) and plenty of apps on the Android smart TV platform. It's a very decent TV at a very decent price.View Deal
That price makes the Philips OLED804 usefully cheaper than the LG C9, making it very tempting indeed.
Looking for even more discounts? Check out the best Black Friday TV deals.
MORE:
The best Black Friday OLED TV deals
Black Friday deals from around the web
- Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day
- Adidas.co.uk: - save up to 50%
- AO.com: - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now
- Argos.co.uk: - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas
- Boots.co.uk: - save up to half price on selected items
- Carphone Warehouse: - early Black Friday phone deals
- Currys: - Black Tag sale is now on
- Debenhams: - sneak peek Black Friday deals now live
- DNA Fit: - up to 40% off DNA test kits
- Google Store: - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones
- Halfords: - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
- John Lewis: - 5 year warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers
- Lovehoney.co.uk: - up to 50% off sex toys and more
- Marks & Spencer: good multi-buy deals on right now
- Mobiles.co.uk: cheapest mobile phone deals
- Nike.co.uk: - up to 30% off full price items
- Simba Sleep: save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday
- Richer Sounds: - amazing deals, available now
- Sevenoaks: - great deals, and matches competitor prices
- Superdrug: - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug
- Three.co.uk: - best ever SIM only deals
- Very.co.uk: - big savings on tech and more