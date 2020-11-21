Black Friday headphone deal: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds drop to lowest ever price

Ready for a top Black Friday deal on a set of What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless earbuds? Regular readers of this publication will be well-versed on our admiration for Cambridge Audio's true wireless in-ear headphones – but buy them today, and you'll get even more value for your money.

These double-Award-winning buds have just been discounted by a further £20 making them only £79.95 at Amazon.

The Melomania 1s burst onto the portable audio scene – and received five stars from us – at £120, but the asking price has since dropped slightly and hovered around the £100 mark. Thanks to this latest deal, they now come in at less than £80. They're available in grey and black.

Black Friday wireless earbuds deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £79.95

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life, two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £20 off. These are another great option from a trusted audio brand when it comes to true wireless earbuds.

When listening to the in-ears under intense review, we enthused "everything is present, everything has space, everything works harmoniously, and with room to offer its sonic service to the whole. Similarly, when the music stops, it stops resolutely and with more precision than you'd expect. We feel immersed in sound".

And now you can make a tidy saving in the early Black Friday sales... if you're quick.

