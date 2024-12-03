Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over – but my top 10 audio deals are sticking around for another day

The Black Friday sales may have started weeks before the official date (29th November) this year, but don't expect them to hang around for as long afterwards. Indeed, if you have been hovering over that 'add to cart' button, we are now in do-or-die do-or-be-disappointed territory.

Routinely hot on the heels of Black Friday, Cyber Monday came and went yesterday and several retailers, such as Amazon, have now ended their sales events. That said, some of the specialist audio and hi-fi retailers who have delivered many of the best deals I've seen over the past weeks, such as Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds, are still going strong with their sale promotions.

According to its countdown timer, Richer Sounds' sale ends tonight, when the clock strikes midnight. I imagine Sevenoaks's sale will end sooner rather than later too. Meanwhile, Peter Tyson posted on its Facebook page yesterday that it is "preparing for Cyber Monday and a whole week of more great deals"... so perhaps the end isn't so nigh over there.

Since Cyber Monday officially ended, I've gone back through my (and my colleagues') favourite hi-fi and audio deals from the past weeks to see which ones appear to be sticking around a little bit longer. I've plopped them just below for your perusal. There's everything from headphones and wireless speakers to stereo amplifiers and whole music systems here, from as little as £64 to as much as £769...

whole system KEF LSX II LT speaker system was £899 now £749 at Sevenoaks (save £150) + free Sennheier Sport earbuds worth £119

This compact all-in-one streaming system took all the ingredients from the brilliant five-star KEF LSX II, dropped some features and connectivity, but kept the same sound performance – a smart move. The KEF LSX II LT is a great space-saving, versatile solution for streaming or TV, and this newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winner has got its first drop, with this £150 saving across all finishes. Sign up for Sevenoaks' free rewards program to bag a free pair of Sennheiser Sport wireless earbuds, too.



Deal price also available at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson

five stars Mission 778X stereo amplifier was £549 now £489 at Richer Sounds (save £60)

"This is a tidy-sounding product; one that digs up plenty of detail and is composed enough to arrange all that information into a cohesive and musical whole," we said in our Mission 778X review. This neat, half-width amplifier is also consistent-sounding throughout analogue and digital inputs, and particularly expressive with voices. Get this £60 saving by joining the VIP/Rewards club – it's free and quick to sign up! Deal also available via Sevenoaks' rewards program

award winner Arcam A5 stereo amplifier was £749 now £639 at Sevenoaks (save £110) + free 1m Chord ClearwayX ARAY Phono Cable

Arcam's most affordable new amp is also its best value. With 50W Class A/B amplification, the Arcam A5 integrated is incredibly talented. Analogue and digital connections, MM phono stage and even Bluetooth are on its list of connections, but the sound quality is truly impressive sets the benchmark at this level. For this new low price, it's a no-brainer, not least as you can get a free phono turntable cable if you sign up to Sevenoaks' free rewards program. Deal price also available at Richer Sounds

award winner Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

There's a reason that the MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best budget music streamer money can buy, and with £100 off, that sentiment only becomes more accurate as the MXN10 drops to its lowest-ever price. Don't let its small size fool you, though, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, musically engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set. Deal also at Amazon

award winner Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 bookshelf speakers was £529 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called these bookshelf speakers "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to £549 for the best part of this year – so this is a great new low price.



Deal also available at Richer Sounds

half-price! Focal Vestia No.1 bookshelf speakers was £899 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £450)

This is a sizeable discount on a very competent pair of speakers. They may not be the last sonic word in 'fun', but for fans of smooth-sounding and insightful speakers that also offer plenty of scale and refinement, the Vestia No.1 are very much the real deal, and this half-price deal at Peter Tyson is really good.

Just add speakers Technics SA-C600 streaming amplifier w/CD player was £899 now £769 at Sevenoaks (save £130)

There isn’t much the five-star Technics SA-C600 can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, connect to a turntable, and it has 30W per channel to power the speakers of your choosing. Stylish, compact and now even better-value thanks to a £130 saving, which beats the £110 saving offered throughout much of Black Friday. Deal also available at Richer Sounds and Amazon

half-price! Mark Levinson No.5909 wireless over-ear headphones was £999 now £499 at Amazon (save £500)

One of the very best-sounding pairs of wireless headphones I've ever heard and my favourite go-to pair for travelling thanks to their wired-standard sound quality, decent noise cancellation and 34-hour battery life. The Mark Levinson No.5909 are still pretty pricey, of course, but saving £500 on the original launch price is certainly a deal to snap up if you can afford to.

61% off! Focal Elegia wired over-ear headphones was £799 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £470)

I'm astonished that a pair of wired headphones as good as these are enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Focal Elegia, which are now a few years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan. If that's the case, it could be time to snap up a pair of the Focal Elegia at the lowest price they've ever been, and probably the lowest price they ever will be.

award winner Sony WH-CH720N wireless over-ear headphones was £99 now £64 at Amazon (save £35)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done and a bargain at this heavily discounted price.

Nothing here for you? Check out our expert pick of the best Cyber Monday deals on all kinds of kit, from TVs to turntables