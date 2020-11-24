Black Friday 4K TV deal live now: 55-inch Hisense Quantum 2020 TV, £350 off

Looking for an outstanding 4K TV deal this Black Friday? We've found one so good, it deserves its own news story. Meet the 2020 Quantum Series Hisense 4K UHD 55U8QFTUK, a 55-inch ULED that you can now snap up for just £749 at Amazon – a stonking 32 per cent saving (or £350 off) its £1099 RRP. Thank you, Black Friday. Just... thank you.

Black Friday 55-inch 4K TV deal, £350 off

This 4K UHD HDR TV supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG. You'll also get a more than reasonable 1000-nits peak brightness with over 100 independently controlled dimming zones and a 120Hz refresh rate, which should mean crisp, blur-free motion during action scenes.

Hisense says you can redefine your living room's sound with this TV too, thanks to its Dolby Atmos support. Also, this 2020 Quantum Series TV features an integrated front-firing speaker specially tuned by JBL, promising "true cinematic sound".

Under the hood, you're getting a VIDAA U 4.0 Smart TV – which means access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Freeview Play and Rakuten with dedicated keys on the remote. Oh, and Alexa is built-in too.

Our advice? While we've not been 12 rounds with this particular 2020 4K UHD Hisense TV, it's certainly well-specified for this money...

