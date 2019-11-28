Black Friday: 2019's cheapest Philips OLED TV just got even cheaper

The cheapest Philips OLED TV of the year has just had £100 knocked off its price in the Black Friday TV deals. The 55in Philips 55OLED754 is now just £999.

The secret to the low price is that this 2019 OLED TV in fact sports one of Philips's 2018 OLED panels and the older, Philips second-generation P5 picture processor, but don't let that put you off.

While it's not a set we've reviewed, the Philips OLEDs of this year and last which we have looked at have been a mix of four and five-star scores and those blacks which they can produce are as deep as your dreams.

Philips 55OLED754 4K HDR TV £1099 £999 at Richer Sounds

The set comes with the brilliant Ambilight technology, full HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) and plenty of apps on the Saphi smart TV platform. There's few cheaper 2019 OLEDs.View Deal

Unlike the majority of Philips TVs, which are 'powered by Android' and 'Google Assistant compatible', the OLED 754 uses the Saphi smart platform and can be voice controlled via Alexa instead.

A button on the remote launches the voice assistant, so you can speak into it to, for example, switch sources, open apps and ask questions. As the TV features Philips 3-sided Ambilight technology, a blueish (Alexa-coloured) glow shines around the TV during voice commands.

The other handy feature of this 4K OLED TV is that it supports the full flush of HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It's also available bundled with a Philips Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar for £1179.

