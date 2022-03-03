Beyerdynamic Space is a portable Bluetooth speaker for calls as much as music

Beyerdynamic says that having to choose between a portable speakerphone and a great sounding Bluetooth speaker is now a thing of the past thanks to its latest creation, Space.

This compact, puck-like portable speaker has been designed for call taking as much as music playback, featuring Bluetooth 5 support, a 1.5-in driver with two passive radiators, and four microphones for accurate 360-degree voice pickup.

The renowned German manufacturer of microphones, headphones and wireless audio systems says its new '360° Smart Mic Technology' works to cancel out background noises so you can enjoy crystal clear conference calls and Zoom meetings on the fly.

Billed as a 'personal speakerphone', Space boasts a 20-hour battery and a USB-C charger that takes 2.5 hours to juice up fully from flat, but if you want to connect it to your laptop physically rather than wirelessly, you can do so via USB.

Visually, Space is clad in an antibacterial textile jacket and sports an LED control panel for access to all the important functions.

You get a drawstring travel bag, USB-C to USB-C cable and USB-C to USB-A adapter in the box, and Beyerdynamic tells us that as a long-lasting product, parts such as cables, components and even the battery can be replaced.

Available in nordic grey, aquamarine or charcoal colourways, the Beyerdynamic Space personal speakerphone is available now, priced $179 from Amazon and select retailers.

MORE:

Read our extensive back-catalogue of Beyerdynamic reviews

These are the best Bluetooth speaker deals

See our pick of the best smart speakers 2022: the best voice assistant speakers