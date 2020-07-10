'Best of' Philharmonic Orchestra tracks in Dolby Atmos arrive on Amazon Music HD

Miss seeing classic concerts live? (Us too.) Well, Warner Classics has the next best thing: a 35-strong collection of the greatest classical tracks, performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra and mixed in immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The 3D Classical Collection, recorded and mixed in Atmos at Abbey Road Studios (an interesting 'behind the scenes' video of which is below), is available exclusively through Amazon Music HD, the high-res streaming tier that rivals Tidal.

The 3D Classical Collection spans the gamut from Bach, Handel and Vivaldi to Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. You can see the full track listing here, but it's safe to say that, whether you're in the mood for something reflective or rousing, there'll be something to satisfy your craving for classical.

To stream the London Philharmonic Orchestra & Choir in immersive '360-degree sound', listeners will need a subscription to Amazon Music HD (£12.99 per month) and the Atmos-enabled Amazon Echo Studio wireless speaker (£190). Currently, Amazon's top-end smart speaker is the only Dolby Atmos hardware that can play Atmos tracks from the service, despite Tidal having recently announced expanded Atmos Music support to other Atmos-compatible devices.

"Our aim has been to ensure that each track has the edge of live performance,” says Philharmonic conductor Ben Gernon, “to create the electrifying sensation of living inside the music.”

Dolby Atmos launched on Amazon Music HD in September with a handful of tracks, but Dolby has been working with artists and record labels to drastically increase that number. There's now a much broader catalogue of Dolby Atmos Music tracks both on Amazon and Tidal. The Warner Classics’ programme of Dolby Atmos releases for Amazon Music HD includes new albums by top-notch classical artists such as Beatrice Rana and Vilde Frang, plus re-engineered recordings.

Aside from showcasing 3D tracks, Amazon Music HD promises "60 million songs" in CD-quality HD and "millions of songs" in hi-res Ultra HD.

