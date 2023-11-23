15 best Black Friday tech deals under £100 live right now

Technically, Black Friday starts tomorrow, Friday 24th 2023. But the annual sales event is fully underway, and we've already seen a great number of fantastic deals across TVs, headphones, hi-fi and more.

But what if your budget can't stretch to anything beyond the £100 mark? Fear not, as we've picked out the very best deals that are all under £100 – some are even under £50! That's right, these are all genuinely affordable prices on some excellent products, from five-star Bluetooth speakers and 4K TV sticks to What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless earbuds.

Whether you're treating yourself or looking for that perfect stocking filler gift, check out our hand-picked list of the best Black Friday deals that are live now.

Best Black Friday headphones deals under £100

Earfun Air was £60 now £28 at Amazon (save £32)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfun Air buds do the basics right – and are £33 off their RRP at Amazon. Five stars

Sony WH-CH520 was £49 now £35 at Amazon (save £14)

Sony's most affordable over-ears sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority (and you don't need ANC), you've just found your next pair of headphones in the CH520. Five stars

Deal also at Very, Currys and Argos

Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £45 at Amazon (save £45)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and are available in all finishes for this superb half-price deal.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner

Panasonic RZ-S500W was £150 now £60 at Amazon (save £90)

Panasonic's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds offer features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. They've been around for a few years and the new Sonys are even better, but the RZ-S500W are a great alternative and they are once again on offer for Black Friday. Five stars

Sony WF-C700N earbuds was £100 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Comfortable and light design, decent features, long battery life, good ANC and even better sound. A mature, exciting presentation the WF-C700N dig up so much nuance detail and plenty of snap, attack and dynamism. A terrific budget pair and the better buy at this knockdown price, available on all finishes. What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year 2023

RØDE NTH-100 was £149 now £85 at Amazon (save £64)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the wired NTH-100 headphones will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price.

What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year 2023

AirPods 2 was £159 now £99 at John Lewis (save £50)

The classic 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case feature the original longer stems design and forego any new Apple spatial audio or ANC features. But they dropped in price following the launch of the AirPods 3 and are now the cheapest AirPods available.

Deal also at Amazon UK

Best Black Friday TV/home cinema deals under £100

Sky Stream was £26/month now £19/month at Sky (save £7/month)

Sky's first TV package to ditch the dish has been fairly successful thanks to its convenient, hassle-free installation, snappy user experience and broad content library, not to mention it being the most affordable option in Sky's arsenal. 4K and HDR cost extra, but Sky Stream is a solid recommendation at this deal price. Five stars

Sky Glass was £40/month now £33/month at Sky (save £7/month)

Sky Glass combines many of the benefits of Sky Stream with a respectable 4K TV and a built-in Dolby Atmos-approved sound system. If convenience is key, then Sky Glass might be perfect for you.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K was £60 now £40 at Google (save £20)

Google's Chromecast is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar was £129 now £79 at Amazon (save £50)

Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents awful lot to like...

Paramount+ 3 months was £6.99 now £3.49/month (save 50%)

Stream Paramount's ever-growing catalogue of movies, plus some of the biggest new shows around, for half of their usual price. With Top Gun: Maverick, Tulsa King, Star Trek, Yellowstone and of course South Park drawing more and more viewers to the so-called 'mountain of entertainment', there's certainly a lot to be impressed by over at Paramount+.

Best Black Friday speaker deals under £100

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) was £55 now £22 at Amazon (save £33)

Amazon's 5th Generation Echo Dot is a capable smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the size of the unit. We reviewed it earlier this year and gave it a glowing review. At this price, it'd be rude not to. Five stars

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £90 at Amazon (save £40)

This is a seriously good deal on a fantastic, five-star speaker. The Flip 6 offers a signature JBL sound that's enjoyable, balanced and dynamic anywhere you go, and looks pretty superb doing it. Thanks to a fine build quality and an IP67 rating, it'll keep playing until the cows, or you, come home. Five stars

