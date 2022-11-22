Best Black Friday streaming deals: save on Sling, Hulu, Paramount+, HBO Max and more

So, you've just taken advantage of a Black Friday TV deal and now you need an equally awesome Black Friday streaming deal so you've got loads of stuff to watch on it. Well, we've got great news, because there is one. In fact, there's a whole bunch.

Plenty of video streaming services are offering price cuts on subscription prices for the big Black Friday week, including Hulu and HBO Max. And there are also fantastic deals on Tidal and Amazon music streaming services too...

Hulu Black Friday deal

Last year, Hulu offered new and returning customers a stunning Cyber Monday deal: Hulu for $0.99 per month, for a year.

This year's Hulu Black Friday deal isn't quite as generous, but it still saves you 75 per cent off an annual subscription. Now and for the next week, new and eligible returning customers (those who haven't signed up within the previous month) can subscribe to one year of the Hulu (With Ads) plan for $1.99 per month (opens in new tab).

Users will be charged $1.99 month-to-month for 12 months until the 1-year promotional period expires, when the charge will rise to the regular price of $7.99/month. You can cancel any time during the 12 months, either by going on Hulu's website or giving the company a call.

The Ts & Cs: the offer is not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney Bundle), and it's not redeemable via gift card.

12-months of Hulu (Ads) for $1.99/month (save 75%)

With an extensive library of movies, originals and classic series, unlimited access to the entire Hulu's ad-supported tier typically costs $84 per year – so this deal could save you a massive $72 and keep you entertained until Black Friday 2023.

HBO Max Black Friday deal

HBO Max has well and truly made up for a lack of a Black Friday deal in 2021 with a brilliant one this year. For Black Friday 2022, you can sign up for HBO Max (With Ads) for $1.99 per month for three months (opens in new tab), saving you just shy of $24 over that 90-day period. The deal expires on 28th November.

As for the Ts & Cs... "After your discounted subscription period, your subscription will auto-renew each month at the then-current subscription price for the With Ads monthly plan (currently, $9.99/mo. plus applicable tax), on a recurring basis, unless you cancel before the renewal."

HBO Max $9.99 $1.99 for 3 months (save $24)

The HBO streaming service offers a ton of top-drawer content from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC and more. Subscribers get unlimited access to all of that on smart TV platforms, such as Roku TV and through the likes of Amazon Fire Sticks, Apple TV 4K and Chromecast too.

Sling Black Friday deal

This time last year, Sling offered two months for the price of one: two months' access to all the sports, entertainment and news on services like ESPN, Fox, NBCSN, Discovery, AMC, NFL Network, NBA TV for just $35.

Sling doesn't appear to have launched a Black Friday 2022 deal... yet. Perhaps it is waiting until closer to the day, or perhaps it is satisfied with its current offer: 50 per cent off your first month of any subscription (opens in new tab) (Orange, Blue or Orange & Blue).

Head to the Sling site (opens in new tab) for a full channel and price rundown of each package.

Sling TV 50% off the first month. Any package.

Watch over 50 live channels (including AMC, Bravo, CNN, HGTV and FOX News) for 30 days for just $20. No contracts, no commitments, just hours of cable-free entertainment.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal

You can get a 12-month Paramount+ Essential subscription completely free when you sign up for Walmart+ (opens in new tab) during Black Friday 2022.

Don't want to commit? Paramount+ isn't running a Black Friday deal (at the moment, anyway), but it is offering a 7-day free trial and a 16 per cent discount if you pay for a year upfront.

Within Paramount+'s extensive catalogue you'll find a good deal of 4K movie content, past and current CBS series as well as shows from Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and UEFA competition soccer.

Paramount+ free with Walmart+ or one-month free trial

Stream the NFL on CBS, Star Trek: Discovery much more for free with a one-month trial offer of Paramount+. Or get a whole year 'free' with a subscription to Walmart+.

BritBox Black Friday deal

Offering Americans the best of British TV, BritBox is a one-stop shop for great British dramas and comedies and even daytime TV. The relatively niche service is typically $7.99 per month, but for Black Friday 2022 new or returning subscribers can get two months for $3.98 (opens in new tab).

The offer is valid now until 4th December.

BritBox $7.99 $1.99/month for two months

A streaming service from both the UK's BBC and ITV, BritBox brings together the biggest collection of British TV content ever found on a streaming service, combining current and classic boxsets for viewing on-demand for US subscribers.

Disney Plus Black Friday deal

In September, to celebrate Disney+ Day (basically the service's birthday), the House of Mouse offered its streaming service for just $1.99 for the first month. Unfortunately, that deal expired and hasn't returned for Black Friday.

You can, however, score a saving on the monthly Disney+ subscription by paying for an annual one upfront for $79.99 (opens in new tab). Or you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month (opens in new tab) (or $12.99 with ads on Disney+), saving you on the individual price of the three services.

Tidal Black Friday deal

Tidal is no stranger to a great deal. Last year we saw the music streaming service offer 90 days for $1 or $2 depending on the tier, and Tidal deals aren't often just limited to Black Friday either. So we are somewhat surprised that Tidal hasn't dropped a Black Friday 2022 deal yet. Perhaps it is waiting until later in the week when Black Friday actually takes place...

Anyone looking to up their streaming game or hear for themselves can still take advantage of a free 30-day trial, however. And we would recommend they do this if they want to try out hi-res through their phone/headphones or hi-fi system.

Tidal: 30-day free trial

(opens in new tab)We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2022 Award. You can get CD-quality streams with the HiFi plan, or hi-res streaming and 360 audio with the HiFi Plus tier.

Black Friday Amazon Music deal

As well as slashing the prices of its Echo and Fire devices, Amazon is also offering a deal on its hi-res music service. And it's a pretty good deal too, as it involves you parting with exactly zero money while you enjoying 90 days of high fidelity music.

Amazon usually offers a one-month free trial of its service before it requires you to cough up the $9.99 monthly fee, but right now for Black Friday 2022, it has extended that free trial to three months (opens in new tab)! Not bad at all...