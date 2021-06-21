Best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals 2021: true wireless, noise-cancelling, Bose, Sony

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals are now well underway! The two-day sales bonanza takes place across today and tomorrow (21st and 22nd June) and already we've been treated to epic discounts on some of the best headphones we've tested.

The best example yet (which will be hard to beat): Sony WF-1000XM3 hitting a new low price of £130. And – good news – there's plenty more where that came from...

You'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime in order to take advantage of the deals, but if you don't want to commit, you could just sign up for the 30-day free trial and then cancel once the sale is over. Cheeky? Maybe. But it's perfectly above board.

Last year, Amazon delivered quality and quantity in equal measure. From the Apple AirPods to premium Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ears and Samsung Galaxy Buds, Amazon didn't hold back. The retail giant slashed the prices of some of our favourite wireless headphones and the same will no doubt happen this year.

But, whether you're hunting down a deal on the best noise-cancelling headphones, cheap wireless cans or sporty sweat-proof buds, not all headphones offers are what they seem. Stick with us and we'll guide you straight to this year's best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals...

Don't want headphones? See our pick of all the best Prime Day deals

Want a new TV? Browse the best Prime Day TV deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £130 at Amazon (save £90)

The Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound, and they're now down to their lowest ever price. A brilliant Prime Day deal for anyone who can't stretch to the more expensive, newer WF-1000XM4. Five starsView Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £100 (save £20)

These five-star true wireless headphones only launched three months ago but they're now available with a healthy 17% discount for Prime Day. They sound clear and exciting and boast class-leading battery life. At this price, they're a no-brainer. Five starsView Deal

Bose Sport Earbuds £179 £159 at Amazon

Grab £20 off Bose's latest wireless earbuds at Amazon. These buds are IPX4 water-resistant, making them ideal for gym workouts. They're packed with features, too, including 15 hours battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and quick charging. Bose and Zavvi have the very best prices, though. Four starsView Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W £160 £90 (save £70) Panasonic’s most premium true wireless earbuds are some of the best budget noise-cancelling pairs we've tested. They prove a classy option, with an expansive, detailed presentation, excellent noise cancelling and superb touch controls. Five starsView Deal

Earfun Air £50 £40 at Amazon (save £10)

At first glance, these true wireless earbuds may seem too good to be true, what with their voice assistance, a wireless charging case that supports Qi wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0 and decent sound quality. Needless to say, with this discount they're an absolute steal. Five starsView Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 £330 £276.96 at Amazon (save £53.04)

Sony’s latest premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver a sonic masterclass. And nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five starsView Deal

Shure Aonic 50 £380 £210 at Amazon (save £170)

Given this is new ground for Shure, the Aonic 50 are a solid first attempt at a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. They aren't quite as engaging as the Sony and Sennheiser class leaders, but they do offer outstanding levels of detail, a clear and clean delivery and solid bass. Four starsView Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £210 at Amazon (save £140)

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700 are more of a premium series. Both acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on, noise-cancelling is class-leading and, sonically they're great. Four stars

View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 £349 £258 at Amazon (save £91)

B&W discounts don't come along often, so we're excited to see a big saving on these five-star headphones. Expect a lively, insightful sound, supreme noise cancellation and a sophisticated yet comfortable design. A fine Prime Day buy by anyone's standards.

Five starsView Deal

Amazon Echo Buds £120 £50 at Amazon (save £70)

There's a big saving on Amazon's true wireless earbuds. These AirPods rivals offer decent noise cancellation and a reasonable battery life, and are a much more tempting proposition at this discounted price than their original one.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 £349 £250 at Amazon (save £99)

An excellent pair of over-ears from Sennheiser. Their latest noise-cancelling wireless efforts are a joy to listen to, thanks to their energetic and rhythmic sound. Noise-cancelling is very effective too. Five starsView Deal

Technics EAH-AZ270W £260 £155 at Amazon (save £105)

Technics' punchy sounding true wireless earbuds were blessed with a tempting £90 saving last year, and this year's Prime Day saving tops it! A very decent pair of premium AirPods Pro rivals, now even more tempting thanks to a hefty discount Four starsView Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £198 at Amazon (save £132)

These 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have even more impressive successors in the form of the WH-1000XM4, so the price has now dropped even lower. But that doesn't diminish their abilities any – they're still an excellent pair of wireless headphones. Five starsView Deal

Sony WH-H910N £250 £160 at Amazon (save £90)

As this page proves, you can bet on a fair few deals on Sony headphones this Prime Day. And this is one of the best – these noise-cancelling over-ears boast a huge 35 hours of battery life, and just 10 minutes of charge time gives you 2.5 hours of music. With over £90 off, there's plenty of bang for your buck.View Deal

Do I need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day headphones deals?

In a word, yes. Amazon does offer non-Prime members a handful of the best headphones deals, but Prime subscribers get exclusive access to the most generous discounts. Not a Prime member? Amazon usually offers free trials of this service in the run-up to Prime Day. There's no long term commitment needed, so you can cancel at any time (right after the sale, if you feel like it).

The retail giant will once again offer Prime members £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store between the 7th and 20th June 2021.

It's also worth remembering that most major retailers operate price-matching policies to protect buyers from paying over the odds. So expect plenty of unofficial 'Prime Day' headphones deals from the likes of Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and so on.

What Prime Day headphones deals can you expect in 2021?

From Monday 7th June 2021, Amazon devices such as Echo, Fire TV and Ring will be discounted by up to 50 per cent. Indeed, the deals have already kicked off with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free for new subscribers and up to 50 per cent off selected movies and TV shows through Prime Video.

Amazon doesn't usually release details of its Prime Day headphones deals until right before the big day, but we can give you a good idea of what to expect. How? By looking back at last year's best deals...

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are just about the best over-ears for the money and often discounted. Amazon knocked around £70 off their £350 RRP in last year's Prime Day sale but we could see an even bigger discount applied this year.

Elsewhere, Sony's WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds have just been replaced by the WF-1000XM4 buds, so expect to see the price drop to a record low in this year's sale.

As for the hugely-popular Apple AirPods, both the standard AirPods and noise-cancelling AirPods Pro dropped in price last year. With talk of Apple launching the AirPods 3 and even AirPods Pro 2 by the end of this year, the price of the current models could drop even lower.

Last year saw deep discounts on a host of high-end headphones, too. Amazon knocked a massive £130 off the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 and £80 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless.

Some of these Amazon Prime Day headphones deals have returned a few times in recent months, so Amazon might need to cut prices even further this time around.

Last but not least, it's well worth keeping an eye out for this year's time-limited 'Lightning' deals. The criteria for these deals are as follows:

1. At least 20% or $50 (approx. AU$80) less than the current site price.

2. Must match/beat the lowest price of the year.

3. Strong sales history.

4. 3.5+ star rating.

Lightning deals typically last around 24 hours so you'll need to be quick off the mark. If you're after affordable headphones in this year's Prime Day sale, we suggest you bookmark Amazon's deals page. You can even add your chosen headphones to your Amazon shopping cart now, so you're ready to strike should they be discounted. Godspeed!