BenQ launches new 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projectors with Android TV

BenQ has updated its range of 4K ultra short-throw laser TV projectors. The V7000i (white) and V7050i (black) are powered by Android TV and feature HDR-PRO technology, which brings support for HDR10 and HLG.

Designed for watching in well-lit environments (daytime Euro 2020 games, perhaps?), they're said to deliver up to 8.4 million pixels each and an impressive "1.3 times more colour volume than other laser TVs" across an image size greater than 100 inches.

Built-in Android provides access to Google TV's many movies, TV shows, games and live sports. It also enables the V7000i and V7050i to receive content casts from mobile devices through Chromecast.

(Image credit: BenQ)

Digging a little deeper into the spec sheet, there's support for UHD Alliance's Filmmaker Mode, which is optimised by BenQ’s own CinematicColor technology. The combo, which delivers 98% coverage of the super wide DCI-P3 colour space, should mean movies look accurate.

The design appears to be sleek enough and there's integrated 5Wx2 virtual surround stereo speakers that comprise a tweeter and a woofer. That said, you'll likely want to hook up a surround sound system via the dual HDMI 2.0b port (SPDIF is also supported).

With an epic summer of sport in front of us, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games set to be broadcast in 4K HDR, now's as good a time as any to consider a new projector. The V7000i (white) and V7050i (black) will be available in June, priced at £3499 (€3799).

