Euro 2024 live streams: how to watch the football free online and TV

Germany is ready to willkommen the best footballing nations in Europe, with the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship – better known as Euro 2024 – kicking off today, Friday 14th June, and running for a month until the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday 14th July.

Euro 2024 is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the UK. And you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away. Below we have all the information you need on TV channels, international live streams and how you can watch this festival of football absolutely free.

Euro 2024 preview

Last time's losing finalists, England, go into Euro 2024 as one of the favorites. With the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden, the words 'golden generation' are once again being thrown around in relation to the Three Lions. And a group featuring Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia certainly hasn't harmed their chances.

Kylian Mbappé's France are another side expecting to impress, as are Portugal who will surely call on Cristiano Ronaldo's services for the last time at a Euros. Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and champions Italy all have good cause to be confident coming into the tournament and, at the risk of coining a well worn cliché, you really can never write off the Germans – especially on home turf.

But the Euros has always been just as much about underperforming and underdogs. Hungary and Romania both came through their qualifying groups without losing a match, while Turkey and Albania unexpectedly topped their tables. And Georgia make their tournament debut at Euro 2024. The top two teams from each group go through to the round of 16 alongside the four best performing third-place teams.

Free Euro 2024 live streams

The European Championships and World Cup remain free to watch in the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing matches between them.

That means you can watch every Euro 2024 match online on either of BBC iPlayer or ITVX, both of which are completely free to stream live and on catch-up (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

Both services can be watched on laptops, smartphones and have apps for a wide array of streaming devices and games consoles.

Plenty of other competing European countries also have live coverage, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From only $3.39 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Euro 2024 live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Euro 2024 live on Fox Sports (through Fox and FS1), which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Euro 2024 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Euro 2024 games. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Can I watch Euro 2024 in 4K UHD?

Unlike most high profile sports tournaments these days, this year's European Championship unfortunately won't be broadcast in 4K UHD.

It is understood that the cost of producing 4K footage isn't matched by demand, with many people watching live sport events on devices that don't carry 4K integration.

There is a possibility that coverage could be 'upscaled' to 4K, which would be some small consolation to viewers with 4K TVs. This will be the decision of each host broadcaster. Otherwise it'll be your on 4K TVs doing the upscaling leg work.

Watch Euro 2024 in HDR

Although there will be no 4K, matches from Euro 2024 will be produced in HDR – or single-layer 1080p50 HDR (hybrid log-gamma, HLG) to be precise.

HDR (standing for High Dynamic Range) is an improvement on non-HDR pictures thanks to its ability to deliver more accurate colours and better contrast. So although you won't get to enjoy the pin-sharp detail of 4K, it should still enhance your Euro 2024 watching experience.