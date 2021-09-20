Be quick! The Nvidia Shield TV streaming stick now has 15% off

By

But the offer is only around until 3rd October

The Nvidia Shield TV streaming stick has 15% off
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Looking for a streaming stick that's an alternative to the Roku and Amazon Fire TV Sticks of this world? The Nvidia Shield TV could be for you. It's a 4K, HDR-equipped video streamer, that comes with the usual complement of apps. And it now has 15 per cent off at Amazon and Currys PC World, bringing the price down to £109.

Nvidia Shield TV deal

We haven't reviewed the Nvidia Shield TV, but it looks like a solid streaming proposition. Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies come as standard, offering high dynamic range and 360-degree sound respectively, while it also upscales HD images to 4K for clearer, crisper visuals.

It's powered by Nvidia's own Tegra X1+ processor and comes with Google Assistant baked in. You'll also find a suite of streaming apps at your disposal, like Netflix (complete with a dedicated button on the remote control), Chromecast 4K, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more.

It's aimed at gamers, thanks to the meaty processor and expandable storage using a microSD card. But anyone wanting to stream films or TV shows should also find plenty to like.

MORE:

Streaming showdown! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs Chromecast with Google TV: which is the best TV streaming device?

Find out how to stream TV shows and movies for free (including Disney Plus)

Check out the best streaming services for TV and movies

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test