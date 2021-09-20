Be quick! The Nvidia Shield TV streaming stick now has 15% off

Looking for a streaming stick that's an alternative to the Roku and Amazon Fire TV Sticks of this world? The Nvidia Shield TV could be for you. It's a 4K, HDR-equipped video streamer, that comes with the usual complement of apps. And it now has 15 per cent off at Amazon and Currys PC World, bringing the price down to £109.

Nvidia Shield TV deal

We haven't reviewed the Nvidia Shield TV, but it looks like a solid streaming proposition. Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies come as standard, offering high dynamic range and 360-degree sound respectively, while it also upscales HD images to 4K for clearer, crisper visuals.

It's powered by Nvidia's own Tegra X1+ processor and comes with Google Assistant baked in. You'll also find a suite of streaming apps at your disposal, like Netflix (complete with a dedicated button on the remote control), Chromecast 4K, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more.

It's aimed at gamers, thanks to the meaty processor and expandable storage using a microSD card. But anyone wanting to stream films or TV shows should also find plenty to like.

