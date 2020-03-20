BBC iPlayer adds fresh TV box sets and updated kids version

In times of crisis, you can rely on the BBC to keep the nation informed and entertained. As well as a host of special programming around the more serious matters affecting the UK, Auntie Beeb has also announced it's adding a slew of new TV box sets to iPlayer, including Spooks, The Missing, Waking The Dead, French And Saunders, Wallander and The Honourable Woman.

Those seeking a bit of escapism can also indulge in a host of classic shows from the Radio 4 archive, ranging from The Complete Smiley and Sorry I Haven't a Clue, to recent hit podcasts such as Forest 404 and The Whisperer in Darkness.

The BBC is also pulling out all the stops to boost the spirits of the nation's children (not to mention their exhausted parents). When selecting who’s watching iPlayer, there’s now a monster shaped ‘children’ button, which opens a treasure trove of viewing – from hit shows like Hey Duggee to David Walliams classics such as Gangsta Granny.

It's all part of a wider initiative to help the nation get through the coronavirus pandemic, as thousands of us self-isolate and practice social distancing by staying at home.

BBC director-general, Tony Hall, commented: "We all know these are challenging times for each and every one of us. As the national broadcaster, the BBC has a special role to play at this time of national need."

In addition to bringing back classic sport, comedy and drama, the Beeb says it will launch an online arts and culture service called Culture in Quarantine, featuring live-streamed concerts, poetry, and art exhibitions. It's even planning fund-raising events to raise money for good causes affected by coronavirus.

