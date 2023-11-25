Battle of the Black Friday LG OLED TV deals: should you buy the C3 or G2?

Officially speaking, Black Friday was yesterday, but most of the best TV deals are thankfully still available.

Arguably, the very best TV deal of the Black Friday sales so far has been on the 65-inch LG G2, which can be picked up for just £1499 at Richer Sounds. You have to be a Richer Sounds VIP member to get that price (it's £1799 otherwise), but joining is free and instant.

If 65 inches is too big for your living room, the 55-inch version of the G2 is also reduced: it's £1199 at Richer Sounds, also for VIP members (seriously, though, don't let that put you off).

But before you pull the trigger on one of those G2s, there is something else to consider: the 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the newer LG C3 are available for the same money.

In terms of performance, the C3 and G2 are closer than you might imagine. The G2 is older but it has a special brightness-increasing heatsink. The C3 doesn't have that heatsink, but it does have slightly enhanced processing that means the brightness gap is very small in real-world viewing. The C3 has a marginally more user-friendly version of the webOS smart platform, too, though the app selection is the same (and brilliant) on both.

The big difference is the design. The C3 is incredibly slim across most of the panel but then has a chunkier section for the processing gubbins, connections and speakers. It also comes with a slick, centrally-mounted pedestal stand.

The G2, on the other hand, has a picture frame-like design with a universal thickness of 2.5cm. It's specifically designed for wall mounting, to the extent that it comes with a bracket rather than a stand – though you can buy a stand separately (avoid the over-priced official one and just buy a much cheaper third-party one that attaches to the TV's VESA mounting points – there are loads on Amazon).

So, ultimately, I think you should choose based on the design that you prefer and that works best for your setup. Both are absolutely awesome TVs that deliver brilliant, consistent picture quality and flawless gaming specs. It is worth budgeting for a soundbar too, though (check out the best Black Friday soundbar deals), as neither TV sounds very good.

LG OLED55C3 2023 OLED TV £2100 £1195 at Sevenoaks (save £904)

The LG C3 isn't much of an improvement on the C2 it replaced and, on balance, the Sony A80L is a better TV. That said, this is still an excellent OLED and there's no better-specified TV for gaming.

LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV was £2399 now £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £1200)

The C3 above is based very closely on this G2, which launched a year earlier. Unsurprisingly, then, the two TVs are very close in terms of performance and features. The big difference is the design: while the C3 comes with a pedestal stand, the LG G2 has a uniformly slim, picture frame-style chassis and comes with a wall mount. To get this deal you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP, but joining is quick and free.

LG OLED65C3 2023 OLED TV was £2900 now £1499 at Sevenoaks (save £1401)

Unsurprisingly, the 65-inch LG C3 is every bit as brilliant as the 55-inch model above, only bigger and therefore even more cinematic. It's got the same flawless gaming specs, too, including 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. As with all of these TVs, it's worth also budgeting for a soundbar if you can, as the built-in sound system isn't great.

LG OLED65G2 2022 OLED TV was £3299 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £1700)

The LG G2 is LG's flagship 4K model from last year, boasting not only OLED Evo technology but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels (though the newer G3 goes even brighter). It also supports every gaming feature you could wish for and has a lovely design – but do bear in mind that a wall bracket is included rather than a stand. To get this deal you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP, but joining is quick and free.

