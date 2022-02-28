B&O’s Beosystem 72-22 music system is a tantalising tribute to an iconic record player

Chequebooks at the ready (or not). Bang & Olufsen is launching a $45,000 (Can$60,000) limited-edition music system for the US and Canadian markets to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its 1972-released Beogram 4000 Series turntable.

The Beosystem 72-22 – named as such to recognise the turntable’s year of origin as well as its recreation today – comprises a revamped Beogram 4000 Series deck, matching Beolab 18 stereo speakers and a Beoremote Halo control. The system, of which 30 units will be available, allows owners to pair the company’s signature vinyl sound with its more contemporary speakers, all controlled by the Halo remote (or any smart device). As the Beolab 18 speakers are wireless, music can also be streamed to them when you want a break from spinning vinyl.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

This is the latest project within Bang & Olufsen’s Recreated Classics Initiative, which launched in 2020 as a way of “reversing the increasingly limited product lifespans that characterize the consumer electronics industry and to demonstrate the longevity of Bang & Olufsen design”.

The first undertaking saw B&O engineers refurbish 95 existing Beogram 4000 decks by cleaning every component, replacing and fine-tuning parts and adding a pre-amplifier. The result was a European-released Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition (which B&O says sold out “in days”), and now the company has taken that further in two other markets by adding speakers and streaming capabilities for a more rounded whole-system offering.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Each component is connected through a central hub within the system’s solid wood walnut gift box, which B&O suggests can be repurposed for use as a turntable stand and storage cabinet for records. Aesthetically matched with a walnut finish and new pearl-blasted, Titanium Tone aluminum finish, too, the Beosystem 72-22 could be all the hi-fi you ever need. It certainly serves as an extravagant collector's item for the most dedicated of Bang & Olufsen fans.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 will be available in the US and Canada (an exact launch date is still tbc), with each of the 30 units available priced at $45,000 or Can$60,000.

MORE:

Best B&O speakers: portable, hi-fi and wireless

Take your CDs and vinyl for a spin with this superb hi-fi system

50 of the best hi-fi albums for audiophiles