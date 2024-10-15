B&W's upgraded Zeppelin Pro wireless speaker aims to take an icon to new heights

Bowers & Wilkins is putting a fresh spin on an icon. The B&W Zeppelin has become one of the most recognisable wireless speakers around, forging a stellar reputation thanks to its expansive, open presentation and unmistakable, blimp-shaped form. Now, the mini-airship is getting a well-due upgrade, and it comes courtesy of the new Zeppelin Pro Edition.

Naturally, that iconic oval shape returns, with Bowers promising a few exterior aesthetic tweaks alongside two brand-new finishes: Solar Gold and Space Grey. Changes abound internally, too; B&W has introduced its latest titanium-dome tweeters – as found in the most recent generation of the brand's 600 Series of loudspeakers – mounted at the far edges of the speaker's enclosure to ensure greater isolation from vibrations and, says B&W, a purer, cleaner sound.

Those new tweeters are bolstered by a set of 9cm midrange drivers which harness Bowers' 'Fixed Suspension Transducer' (FST) technology, the same system as found in many of the company's more premium floorstanders. The midrange units have been upgraded with increased cone-damping, aiming to reduce the effects of cone break-up for what is promised to be a more open, revealing midrange.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Tweaks have been made to account for bottom-end performance, too. A 15cm subwoofer unit provides "deep, detailed and refined bass" to the ensemble, with a design that has been "carefully optimised to avoid unwanted cabinet rocking", once again striving for a cleaner, more agile bass delivery than that managed by the standard Zeppelin.

This latest iteration of the speaker offers built-in multi-room functionality, so you can use it with other Pro Editions or build a multi-room system using Bowers' Formation range of wireless speakers. We complained that the original version of the Zeppelin offered limited hi-res support, but this upgraded model offers streaming support for the likes of Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal. As was the case with the original, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth aptX Adaptive are all on board, with apps and streaming options managed through the Bowers & Wilkins Music app.

Going up against the likes of the Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation (£699), the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition is available now in Space Grey or Solar Gold, priced at £699 / $799.

