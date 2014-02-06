American manufacturer Audio Research has announced the launch of the CD6 – a combined high-resolution CD player and digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) designed to replace the CD5.

The company says the new CD6 is a "perfect fit" for modern music lovers and builds on the success of the Reference CD9, which it claims has shown the continued popularity of CD collections.

MORE: High-resolution audio – everything you need to know

Four digital inputs include asynchronous USB 2.0HS, coaxial RCA and two Toslink and can handle 24-bit, 192kHz resolution audio. Meanwhile, the Philips PRO2R is the unit's CD transport.

The CD6 has quad 24-bit DACs running in mono mode, in addition to dual master oscillators – one for 44.1/88.2/176.4 sample rates, the other for 48/96/192kHz.

Like the REFCD9, the front panel features a dimmable display on the left and, on the right, three LED displays indicating sample rates, input and Fast-Slow- Upsample-Power.

MORE: Audio Research unveils high-end Reference CD9

In addition to the digital inputs, there are two digital outputs on the rear panel (AES/EBU and BNC); single-ended RCA and balanced XLR outputs; an IR input; and a 15A IEC power connector.

A metal remote control also comes with the CD6, while custom ASIO drivers from Audio Research will have to be installed on your computer so you can make use of the USB 2.0HS input.

The CD6 will be sold exclusively through Absolute Sounds' high-end audio retail network, and UK consumers can get their hands on one this month for £8050.

MORE: Audio Research CD5

BEST BUYS: CD players

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+