Audio Pro's Link2 brings affordable network streaming to older hi-fi systems

Audio Pro has unveiled the Link2, a refreshed version of its Link1 audio streamer, designed to add wireless connectivity to vintage hi-fi systems in a straightforward, cost-effective manner.

Acting as a hub, the Link2 can help bridge the gap between the traditional and more modern audio components in your home. AirPlay2 and Google Cast are onboard, as well as Audio Pro's own streaming solution, meaning the Link2 can also integrate into a wider multi-room system setup within your home.

(Image credit: AudioPro)

With four inputs and three outputs, the Link2 has more connectivity options than its predecessor, including RCA line-level inputs and outputs, coaxial and optical outputs, ethernet for wired network, USB for access to an external hard drive, and wireless streaming via wi-fi and Bluetooth.

As with all Audio Pro speakers, the top panel sports preset buttons to give users quick access to preferred media such as radio stations or playlists.

Explaining the concept of the Link2, Jens Henriksen at Audio Pro says; "In a time when increasing focus is placed on extending the life of everything you buy with the aim of not burdening the environment more than necessary, Link2 really feels like the right product. With this truly smart solution, you can reuse your old stereo instead of throwing it away.”

The Link2 will be available from the end of October, priced at £270 / $300 (around AU$483) and will sit alongside the original Link1.

Priced at £100 / $129 (around AU$179), the Link1 is a smaller, ashtray-shaped streamer with optical and analogue inputs as well as wi-fi and Bluetooth. We tested the Link1 as part of Audio Pro's Addon multi-room system and were so impressed with the whole system that we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award for the best budget multi-room system in 2020.

