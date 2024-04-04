Attention! LG's 55-inch C3 OLED TV has dropped to its lowest price yet

The 55-inch LG C3 OLED TV has dropped to a new low price of £1028 at Amazon. This new price marks an impressive £1072 saving on this model's launch price of £2100.

While the LG C3 received four stars in our initial review, that was primarily down to it being more expensive than its predecessor while not seeing any major upgrades.

However, the price of this TV has dropped in price steadily since it launched for £2100, and a small new discount of £51 has dropped it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at – just £1028 at Amazon – which makes it an even more enticing purchase than ever before.

LG OLED55C3 2023 OLED TV <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLG-OLED-evo-Smart-2023%2Fdp%2FB0BYKD6GM7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £2100 now £1028 at Amazon (save £1072)

The <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/lg-c3-oled65c3" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">LG C3 isn't much of an improvement on the C2 it replaced and, on balance, the Sony A80L is a better TV. That said, this is still an excellent OLED and there's no better-specified TV for gaming.

LG's C-series TVs tend to be a near-perfect intersection of performance, features and price – and as a result, the range is incredibly popular.

However, the 2023 65-inch C3 was unusual. It received 'only' four stars in our review, partly because it launched at a higher price than the C2 it replaced, despite only representing a minor overall upgrade. This lack of advancement allowed Sony to gain ground with its A80L, which is a mid-range OLED that improves things significantly in terms of punch and sharpness. What's more, it achieves this even though it features the same OLED panel technology as the C3.

With this discount, though, the C3's main flaw has been addressed and it now looks like exceptional value. The cheapest price for the 55-inch Sony A80L is currently £1499 at Amazon – that's over £450 more than this deal on the LG C3.

The C3 is a better option for gamers than the A80L anyway. This is thanks to the C3 having four HDMI 2.1 sockets whereas the Sony has just two. All four ports support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, as well. The LG also supports Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG, neither of which are supported by the Sony A80L.

While the C3 isn't quite as dynamic as the A80L in terms of picture performance, it still offers a well-balanced, consistent and cinematic picture. One of the only downsides with the C3 is the sound, which is clear and easy to decipher but quite dull. Due to this, we highly recommend adding a soundbar if you can; hopefully, this latest discount makes that more possible.

