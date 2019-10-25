Apple TV app comes to (most) Amazon Fire TV devices

Apple is ensuring its TV app can be accessed on as many smart devices as possible in time for the launch of its TV Plus streaming service on 1st November. Just recently Roku announced that its platform was being flourished with the Apple TV app, and now Amazon is following suit.

Owners of Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K streamers in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India can now download the Apple TV app, giving them instant access to a catalogue of films and TV show rentals, including a large collection of 4K HDR titles. They will also have access to the £4.99/month ($4.99/month) Apple TV Plus service as soon as it launches.

The app will be "coming soon" to Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and the Nebula sound bar.

Sadly for those clinging onto older devices, it isn't compatible with the Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick (1st Gen) devices – so if you needed a reason to upgrade to a new and inevitably discounted Fire TV streamer during Black Friday 2019, that's one!

