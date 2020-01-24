Apple hits out at EU's proposed ban on Lightning connection

Last week, the EU called for Apple to abandon its Lightning connection and adopt a common charger. Apple's response? Get knotted! Or words to that effect.

In a statement, the Californian tech giant claimed the proposed ban would 'stifle innovation', create mountains of electronic waste and disrupt hundreds of millions of Apple users.

In a statement, Apple said: "We believe regulation that forces conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole."

Members of EU Parliament have been campaigning for a common charger for over a decade, with mixed success. Now, the European Commission is being encouraged to force electronics companies to adopt a universal charging type, with the USB-C port used by Android phones the most likely choice.

Apple, meanwhile, insists that regulation isn't necessary as the industry is already moving to USB-C through a connector or cable assembly. Indeed, the firm's iPad Pro already boasts a USB-C charging port.

Apple has even commissioned a study that claims that consumer harm from a regulatory-mandated move to a common charger would cost at least 1.5 billion euros, outweighing the 13 million euros in associated environmental benefits.

“We hope the (European) Commission will continue to seek a solution that does not restrict the industry’s ability to innovate,” Apple said.

That solution could, in fact, come from Cupertino. Apple is said to be developing an iPhone for 2020 that will use only wireless charging. Problem solved.

