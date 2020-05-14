Apple deal alert! HomePod drops to just £199

You can now save a massive £119 on the Apple HomePod's original price at several retailers, including AO, Argos, John Lewis and Very.

The HomePod dropped to £219 and £206 around the Black Friday and Christmas periods respectively, and it's now an even juicier £199. That's £70 less than the typical price of the HomePod in recent months.

Click through to the aforementioned retailers in the deals box below to see (and take advantage of) the new price. You'll want to act fast on this one...

Today's best Apple HomePod deals Apple HomePod John Lewis £199 View Reduced Price Apple Homepod - Space Grey very.co.uk £279 £199 View Apple HomePod White KRCS £199 Preorder Apple HOMEPOD Richer Sounds £279 View Show More Deals

The Apple HomePod is very much for those wedded to the Apple ecosystem, but if that's you then it represents the best (and certainly the best-sounding) smart speaker currently on the market.

Its auto-tuning feature optimises the speaker's sound based on its located and room's acoustics and backs up that audio with a weighty, authoritative and enthusiastic performance.

Even if you ignore all of its smart functions, the HomePod holds its own as a mid-range wireless speaker. We loved it at £319, and now in light of this significant discount it's an absolute steal.

