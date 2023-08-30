Apple confirms iPhone 15 launch date – here's what else we expect to see

Apple has just revealed the date and time for the company's next big online event, and it’s coming next month.

Scheduled for 12 September at 6pm BST (10am PT / 1pm ET), the biggest Apple announcement of 2023 is shaping up to mention a few very highly anticipated products.

There’s no official word yet on which products will be announced during the event, but it’s likely that we’ll see mention of the iPhone 15 and latest models in the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max ranges.

When is it?

Apple’s last big Event was 7th September 2022, so with over a year having passed, we’re expecting to hear some big news this time around.

How to watch?

The next Apple Event will be broadcast online at apple.com or via the Apple TV app.

There’s also a useful Add to Calendar option to ensure you don’t miss out on this year’s announcements.

What to expect?

iPhone 15

Apple hasn't formally announced the iPhone 15 lineup yet. However, Apple typically unveils its new line of iPhones in September so this event would be roughly in line with the company’s usual release cycle.

If the iPhone 15 family does appear on 12 September, it would be likely that the phones will go on sale a week later on 22 September, based on our experience covering previous Apple launches. This would be in keeping with Apple's past launch strategy.

According to renders obtained by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro will have slimmer bezels than the 14 Pro. A new USB-C port can also be seen in place of the Lightning port, which is in line with the company’s move away from its proprietary connection. It looks to also feature capacitive volume buttons instead of physical ones.

According to top Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be renamed the iPhone 15 Ultra. Apparently, Apple’s intention is to create a new 'top-of-the-range' moniker to match the Apple Watch Ultra.

You can get our expert take on all the latest rumours on our iPhone 15 guide page.

AirPods 4

Apple has not yet stated an official release date for the latest version of AirPods. Based on previous launch dates, we could expect to see them hit shelves sometime in mid-2024.

The company has set launch cycles and previous generations have usually had roughly two and a half years between releases, with the originals releasing in December 2013, Gen Two in March 2019, and Gen Three in October 2021.

There are a few things we’d like to see from the fourth-gen AirPods, including a more universal fit, USB-C charging, on-bud controls and Apple’s H2 chip.

We expect the fourth-gen AirPods to retail for roughly the same as the third-gen did at launch – which was around $179 / £169 / AU$279.

Read up on the five things we'd like to see from the next AirPods

AirPods Pro 3

The five-star flagship AirPods Pro 2 presented a huge leap in performance, giving some best-in-class competitors a run for their money. We’re not expecting a massive upgrade to appear on 12 September, though it would make sense for Apple to give the Pro line a minor spruce given the state of the market.

With the recent release of Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds, Apple is going to have to step up its game once again. The AirPods Pro 2 may have been five-star performers, but they weren't perfect. We’d like to see higher-quality audio codec capabilities and more ANC modes available to users, for starters.

In terms of price, it’s not yet clear how much the third-gen AirPods Pro will cost. The AirPods Pro 2 cost the same as the original Pro model, so we’re hoping that trend may continue. However, Sony raised the price of its new WF-1000XM5 earbuds over the previous model, so there’s no reason Apple won’t do the same.

The current AirPods Pro 2 would set you back £249 / $249 / AU$399 at the time of their release, although prices have dropped a little since then. We do not suspect that prices will rise significantly, with most insiders and outlets agreeing that the Pro 3 will likely stay at around a similar price point.

You can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and rumours on our AirPods Pro 3 guide page.

AirPods Max 2

We loved the AirPods Max when they launched back in December 2020, giving the headphones a five-star review. However, almost three years have passed, which is a long time in ‘headphone years’.

Bearing this in mind, we’re expecting to hear some news on the second generation of AirPods Max sometime soon, and this event could be it.

The original AirPods Max original retailed £549 / $549 / AU$899, which was more expensive than we'd hoped. This didn’t stop them flying off shelves, however.

Some have speculated Apple could drop the cost for the second generation to $449, in part due to concerns that the first generation were priced too highly, but we’re still waiting for any official word on what to expect in terms of price.

Alongside a 3.5mm audio port, we’d also like to see improved battery life over the 20 hours the original Max offer. Other companies' flagship headphones offer much more. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 offer 30 hours, and the class-leading Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless manage a very impressive 60 hours.

Keep your eyes on our AirPods Max 2 guide for all the latest news and rumours.

