Anker Soundcore launches new ANC buds approved by Grammy winners

Soundcore by Anker is aiming to up its audio game, with the launch of its "next generation" Liberty 3 Pro true wireless earbuds.

The stemless buds feature personalised active noise-cancelling (ANC) tech and "dynamic" sound that – according to Anker – was developed with the approval of "20 Grammy Award-winning audio producers".

The Liberty 3 Pro also sport the firm's 'HearID' ANC, which automatically customises the level of noise reduction in accordance with the outside conditions and in-ear pressure. The tech aims to create an immersive – but comfortable – experience.

Anker says the new buds are 30% smaller than their predecessors, the Liberty 2 Pro, and that the sound has been beefed up with upgraded Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture (ACAA), which incorporates 10.6mm dynamic drivers. Support for Sony's high-res LDAC codec should help you make the most of the upgrades.

Much like other high-end noise-cancelling buds (Sony's WF-1000XM4, for example), the sound profile of the Liberty 3 Pro can be further personalised via the 'hearing test', located in the Soundcore app.

If you're after a pair of sporty buds, you'll be pleased to note that the Liberty 3 Pro are rated IPX4 sweat-resistant. Claimed battery life is six hours (eight, if you switch ANC off). You get an additional 24 hours (32 with ANC off) from the wireless charging case. A 15 minute quick charge returns three hours of playback.

On paper, these buds have more than enough firepower to pique our interest. But how will they compare to the best wireless headphones?

That remains to be seen, but if you can't help but hanker for these Ankers, the Liberty 3 Pro are available in four colours (black, white, grey and purple) right now, priced at £140 / $170 (around AU$240). They're already listed for sale on Soundcore's website, and should show up on Amazon US shortly.

MORE:

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2021: budget to premium

Best wireless earbuds 2021

The best of CES 2021: 9 product and technology highlights