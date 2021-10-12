Amazon’s new Echo Buds are launching in the UK (and cheaper for Prime Members)

Amazon’s second-generation Echo Buds (aka the Echo Buds 2) now have an official UK release date and price following their launch in the US earlier this year.

Hitting UK shelves on 10th November, the Echo Buds 2 can be pre-ordered at a special launch price of £80 for Prime members, a saving £30 over the regular £110 RRP. The accompanying wireless charging model can be snapped up for £100 by Prime members – another decent saving on the regular sticker price of £130.

While we weren’t too impressed with the original Echo Buds in our review (mostly due to their inconsistent sound and fiddly touch controls), the Echo Buds 2 promise to bring new features and improvements to the table that could warrant a potential purchase if the reality matches Amazon’s claims.

For starters, the Echo Buds are now 20 per cent smaller for a more comfortable fit, with active noise cancellation (ANC) now available to better block out the external environment. Hands-free Alexa voice control is naturally included too, allowing users to fire up playlists, make calls and more, using nothing but their voice.

Available in black or white, the Echo Buds 2 serve up five hours of playback per charge with ANC on, while the charging case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of use. A 15-minute quick charge feature also provides two hours of use if you’re in a hurry, while new LED lights handily show your charging status at a glance.

Customers who pre-order will also receive six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, though you won’t be able to take advantage of that if you are, or previously have been, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.

