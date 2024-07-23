Amazon Prime Video gets an AI-focused facelift with a slick new user interface

Amazon has begun the rollout of its latest Prime Video app update, with big changes coming to the user interface, personalised content recommendation feature and easier navigation. Amazon says it's "bringing clarity and simplicity back to streaming" with this latest update, so let's take a deeper dive into what's new.

The most noticeable change is the app has a fresh lick of paint, and we have to say the new user interface is looking rather slick. Everything has been shifted down slightly, giving the key art of the feature programme or film more room to shine, and it's accompanied by buttons to instantly play the content and find out more details. This is a rotating carousel which will show featured content, new content available to rent or buy, and featured deals and benefits as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.

You'll also find new streamlined navigation tools on the left-hand side and top of the main page. On the left, there appears to be a search function as well as what appears to be a bookmark page for content you've flagged to watch later. Along the top edge is where we find the biggest and, in our opinion, best change, and that's a navigation bar that's split into different content types including home (the aforementioned main page), movies, TV shows, sports and live TV.

Furthermore, you'll find a subscription section on this navigation bar which is the destination for any additional subscriptions you have signed up to through Prime, such as Paramount+, MGM+, MUBI or Discovery+. Here is where you will also find the Prime button itself which will show you films, shows, sports and broadcasts that are included with your Prime Video subscription, alongside exclusive deals and benefits. A new feature in this update is the ability to sign up for additional subscriptions directly from the home page, which will allow you to access content quicker if it requires another service linked to Prime.

Amazon's refreshed Prime Video homepage is looking mighty fine, with a new navigation bar along the top edge. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Another appreciated change is enhanced clarity surrounding what is included in your Prime subscription. It hasn't always been clear if the content you want to watch is included or not until you're met with a "buy or rent" button. Amazon is now marking content not included with Prime Video using a yellow shopping bag icon, which should make things clearer. Furthermore, logos for content that requires additional subscriptions will feature on the hero and key art for relevant content, meaning you'll see a Starz logo on content that requires a Starz subscription, for example.

As it's 2024, it was only a matter of time before AI was mentioned, and Amazon is baking it directly into Prime Video. Generative AI will be used to enhance personalised recommendations, with new "Made for You" collections within the movies and TV shows pages. This will suggest content based on your viewing history and personal tastes from a variety of services that can be accessed through Amazon Prime Video. There will also be other categories that cast a wider net, for example, "Top 10 Shows in the US" or "Trending Shows" which will collate relevant content.

The AI integration doesn't stop there, as Amazon is integrating a large language model into the platform in order to simplify synopses for TV shows and movies. This will give many titles an "at a glance" description which should speed up the process of finding something you'd like to watch.

Finally, Amazon has tidied up the platform with "new animations, smoother page transitions and zoom effects for a frictionless and enjoyable streaming experience you can look forward to". This should help to freshen up the platform and make it feel slicker in operation. It also says that this update has been rolled out across all devices (including older models of TVs and streamers) to ensure everyone can enjoy the new features and interface.

We would recommend checking your smart TV or media streamer's respective app store to see if your Prime Video app requires an update now.

