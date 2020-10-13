Amazon Prime Day TV deal: save 27% on the Panasonic TX-50HX580B

Rarely are Panasonic TVs available at very low prices, and that's why this Amazon Prime Day deal on the TX-50HX580B is so noteworthy, with a 27% discount from the original price of £549 taking it down to the super-low price of £399.

Panasonic TX-50HX580B 43-inch 4K TV £549 £399 at Amazon

It's rare for a Panasonic TV to become available at a very low price, which is why this Amazon Prime Day discount is so noteworthy. This 50-inch 4K model supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and it has a bespoke operating system that features the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all of the UK's core catch-up apps. It looks very tempting at this price.View Deal

While most TVs at this level support HDR10 and HLG, the HX580 adds Dolby Vision to the equation. It's also got a bespoke smart platform that features, among others, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5. There are four HDMI inputs for your own sources, and ARC (Audio Return Channel) allows audio to be sent back out to a compatible soundbar via the HDMI 2 socket.

While this isn't a model we've tested, Panasonic's track record suggests the TX-50HX580B is well worth considering at this price.

