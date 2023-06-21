Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates revealed – but will new Prime Experiences upstage the deals?

Amazon has announced the dates of Prime Day 2023, one of the biggest online sales of the year.

This year, Amazon Prime Day – essentially the retailer’s take on Black Friday – will take place on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th July, meaning we have less than a month to wait for bargains galore.

The 48-hour sale event will start at 00:01 BST & AEST / 3am EDT on the Tuesday and go right through to the end of Wednesday. During this time, Amazon will be dropping new deals both on the website and on the Amazon app (the latter gives Prime members an early heads-up on the deals) – as regularly as every 30 minutes in some periods.

As is par for the course, Amazon has given us a sneak peek at some of the early Prime Day deals live now and happening in the run-up to Prime Day, and we have listed them below. But what’s far less routine is Amazon’s new-for-2023 Prime Experiences initiative in the UK, which will present customers with the opportunity to buy “limited edition, once-in-a-lifetime experiences” so that they, like an Oral-B toothbrush discounted by 76 per cent, can too ‘Feel Like a Big Deal this Prime Day’.

Presumably, Amazon will offer a number of diverse Prime Experiences, but right now it has confirmed just one – a trip to the set of Neighbours in Australia. “One lucky Prime member will have the opportunity to take a trip to Erinsborough with a friend, meet their new Neighbours and stroll through world-famous sets as seen on TV. The full list of Prime Experiences and famous faces taking part will be announced in the run-up to Prime Day. Each experience will be paired with a great value Prime Day product and available as a limited, one-off purchase during Prime Day,” reads the Amazon press release.

Prime Day dates: Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th July

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023

Not a Prime member? Sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

As for the early Prime Day deals starting today, they include:

Discounts of up to 60 per cent on Prime Video TV show and movie rentals and purchases, with titles including Scream VI, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Prime members who are yet to try Amazon’s fully-fledged, Spotify-rivalling music service, Amazon Music Unlimited, can now get four months free, while existing subscribers can upgrade to a Family Plan (allowing up to six people to use the same account) for free.

There are also cracking deals and freebies for other Amazon services – £15 credit when a Prime member downloads the Amazon Photos app and uploads their first photo (until 7th July); three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge; three months of free Audible (until 13th July); and 20 per cent off grocery shopping at Amazon.

As likely as night following day are Amazon audio and video products being discounted in the lead-up to every Prime Day, and sure enough from next Thursday (29th June), Amazon will start knocking up to 58 per cent off devices such as the all-new Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire Max 11 tablet.

But remember, in order to take advantage of the Prime Day deals live now and over the two-day sales event in July, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. If you don’t have one and haven’t subscribed before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial today and be covered for this year’s Prime Day(s).

