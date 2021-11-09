Amazon Black Friday deals arrive in style as JVC 43in Fire Edition TV drops to £299

Here's some good news for you on this cold Tuesday evening: TVs don't have to cost the earth. Sure, if you want an all-singing, all-dancing OLED TV (like this discounted LG OLED model), you'll have to pay for the privilege, but if you don't need, or want to pay for, the very greatest technology, you can easily pick up a decent set at a fraction of the cost – especially as the Black Friday sales have already begun (over at Amazon, anyway).

Case in point: this JVC Fire TV Edition 43-inch LED TV has dropped from £379 to just £299 at Amazon. Get in.

Today's best budget Amazon Black Friday TV deal

£299 at Amazon (save £81) JVC 43-inch Fire TV Edition LED TV £380 £299 at Amazon (save £81)

A Fire TV Edition is a great option as a cheap, well-connected smart TV – especially if you subscribe to Amazon Prime Video. This 43-inch model has £80 off, making it a tempting option as a second set for a smaller room.

We haven't tested this particular model, so can't vouch for it wholeheartedly, but we do know that it offers Amazon's Fire TV platform, which is a super-simple way to make sure your TV offers access to all the major streaming apps. Think Amazon Prime Video (of course), Netflix, All 4, BBC iPlayer, My 5, ITV Hub, and plenty more besides.

It has a 4K panel for sharp pictures, plus HDR support for enhanced colour reproduction. It can even be voice-controlled using the Alexa-enabled remote control – that's quite a feature, considering the low price tag.

It looks like a good bet as a second TV, or as the main set for a more modestly sized lounge. At this price, it would be rude not to.

MORE:

Check out the best Black Friday TV deals

Fancy a big screen? Check out the best 65-inch TVs

Discover the benefits of Dolby Vision