AirPods Pro 2 to launch on Wednesday alongside iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 announcement is just days away, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

"I reported last year (opens in new tab) that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling," reads the trusted tech tipster's latest Power On newsletter.

As Apple faithfuls will know, this Wednesday (7th) is when Apple will launch its iPhone 14 line-up during its annual September event, this year called 'Far Out'. It will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre at 1pm EST/10am PT/6pm BST.

While the iPhone 14 will undoubtedly headline the event, the spotlight will, according to Gurman, also shine on two new additions to Apple's top two accessory categories – the AirPods Pro and three new Apple Watches, including the first-ever Apple Watch Pro model.

Previous speculation suggested that the next Pro model's arrival could spill into 2023, although this imminent timeframe ties in with Apple soothsayer Ming-Chi Kuo's recent claim that the next AirPods Pro will enter mass production in the "second half of 2022". Presuming this reliable report is true, then, the AirPods Pro 2 will launch just shy of three years after the October 2019 arrival of the original AirPods Pro.

Unsurprisingly, the Pro 2 rumour mill has been turning for some time now, churning out everything from price predictions to design speculations to present us with a probable picture of Apple's next premium wireless earbuds. Our full AirPods Pro 2 news and rumour page rounds up all of the latest leaks, including possible features such as automatic active noise-cancellation disabling, new fitness-tracking functions and perhaps even 'through-body' controls. Shorter stems could also be on the menu.

With Apple's Far Out event just two days away, official confirmation could well be just around the corner.

