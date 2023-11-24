Act fast! These Award-winning Sony headphones hit a new low price for Black Friday

It’s Black Friday which of course means one thing – an endless wave of deals on a bunch of our favourites products.

This includes Sony’s WH-CH720N wireless headphones which are now available at Amazon for just £78, the first significant discount from their original retail price of £99.

Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones was £99 now £78 (save £21 at Amazon)

An Award-winning pair of noise-cancelling headphones available for just £78? You read that correctly. We tested this pair out recently at £99, this fresh Black Friday price drop means this great pair of cans get their first sizeable price drop since launching earlier this year.

Sony’s WH-CH720N headphones took home the Award for ‘Best wireless headphones under £150’ at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards. As is the case with all Award winners, they also received a five-star review following our in-depth testing a few months ago, and for good reason.

These cans offer up to 35 hours with ANC engaged, which actually tops Sony’s own flagship XM5 headphones which can last for around 30 hours.

We were impressed with the WH-CH720N headphones sonically, noting that “they imbue their musical cargo with heft and conviction, operating on the front foot in delivering an immediate, assertive sound with an emphasis on forceful, burly bass.”

If you’re looking for a 2023 pair of headphones with key features such as active noise-cancelling abilities that won’t break the bank, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better discount than the one available over at Amazon .

