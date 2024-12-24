A Christmas miracle! Our favourite Sonos soundbar is at its lowest price ever

It seems the Christmas elves have worked a final miracle before the big day: the Sonos Arc soundbar is at its lowest price. It has dropped from £799 to £579 at Hughes.

We gave it a five-star rating for its convincing Dolby Atmos, dynamic sound, and curvy design. It's also a four-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a Hall of Fame inductee; which is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a product.

As the current best mid-range option in our best soundbars guide, the Sonos Arc is guaranteed to elevate your TV experience to a whole new level.

Lowest price ever! Sonos Sonos Arc: at Hughes Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar was £799 now £579 at Hughes (save £220)

The Sonos Arc is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner and for good reason. Not only was it Sonos's flagship soundbar but it is also a big step up from the Sonos Beam in terms of sound quality and a great choice for a larger room. With a £220 discount, customers can benefit from a top-quality soundbar for a fraction of the list price.

In our Sonos Arc review we said the soundbar was the best in class for versatility, which is why it makes our list of 2024’s best Dolby Atmos soundbars. The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 might be knocking on the door, but the Sonos Arc delivers equally competitive quality at a smaller price.

In our review, we concluded: "The Sonos Arc delivers one of the most convincing Atmos presentations of any soundbar we've heard. Height junkies can turn up the volume of the Arc's upward-firing drivers using a separate control, but we don't find it necessary to overly boost the vertical channel to enjoy the Arc's immersive delivery."

The Arc supports HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), meaning it can handle higher-quality Dolby Atmos signals from TVs that can output them. Other features worth mentioning include compatibility with more than 25 streaming apps: we're talking Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, to name but a few. And, of course, there is an impressive soundfield generated by 11 Class D digital amplifiers that power 11 custom drivers, resulting in a powerful sound.

While the soundbar's replacement model, the Sonos Arc Ultra, has just hit the shops, there are plenty of reasons the older Arc is a competitive choice, and that doesn't come down simply to this bargain price. Don't forget that you can pair up the Arc with other Sonos speakers to create a complete surround sound arrangement, and include it, if you wish, in a multi-room system.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

These are the best soundbars we have reviewed

We rate the best surround sound systems

Also consider the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9