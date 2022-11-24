9 best wireless earbuds Black Friday deals: up to 45% off Sony, Bose, AirPods

Black Friday isn't even here yet, but in a lot of ways it actually is. Many US retailers jumped the gun earlier this week to bring shoppers the Black Friday deals action early and, in some cases, stock and deals prices have already been exhausted – before the official day!

Thankfully, the best wireless earbuds Black Friday deals seem to be going the distance. So far, at least. And it is further good news for those hunting for a new pair as Black Friday 2022 is throwing up plenty of lowest-ever prices, as well as huge discounts on pairs we have awarded five-star reviews and even 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards to.

We have scoured the internet to find the juiciest savings so you don't have to, and below is our pick of the 9 best earbuds Black Friday deals, all of which come highly recommended by our expert reviews team and are now all the more attractive thanks to their price drop. Because it isn't just about bagging any ol' pair for $10. Happy shopping!

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 $100 $58 at Amazon (save $42) (opens in new tab)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, exercise-friendly wireless earbuds are well worth the investment – even without the Black Friday price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and blue.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds A-Series $99 $64 at Amazon (save $35) (opens in new tab)

With Google Assistant voice control, and an all-round sound performance that stands up there with the best at this price. Though they’re aimed primarily at Android owners, we can quite happily recommend the Pixel Buds A-Series to iOS users too, if they are in the market for some comfortable, reliable, good-sounding in-ears. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2 (2019) $159 $89 at Amazon (save $60)

(opens in new tab)No longer the latest and greatest AirPods (that would be the $140 AirPods 3 (opens in new tab)), but if you aren't bothered about spatial audio and those slightly longer stems, these veterans still offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a much lower price. Four stars

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro (1st Gen) $249 $159 at Amazon (save $90) (opens in new tab)

This original Pro model features ANC, spatial audio, and a new design with ear tips for a better seal and fit. We called them "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". You can now get them at their lowest price, if you can't afford the newer, slightly better-sounding Pro 2 for $199 (opens in new tab). Four stars

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless $129 $89 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)

Not keen on going truly wireless? Want that wire connecting the earbuds for greater assurance and stability while exercising? These verteran Boses are among the best of an increasingly rare breed, offering punchy sound alongside a comfortable, lightweight design. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $179 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

These fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They may have been surpassed by the $299 QC Earbuds II (opens in new tab) sequels, but for this price are still extremely attractive and preferable over the AirPods Pro. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 $280 $178 at Amazon (save $102) (opens in new tab)

Put simply, the Sonys are the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their noise-cancelling is one of the best in the business. What Hi-Fi? Award winners

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 3 True Wireless $250 $200 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

Building on an already winning recipe with an improved feature set, decent step up in performance and kinder price tag, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are as competitive as ever and Sennheiser’s best yet. A brilliant buy if you would prefer a less bulky earpiece than the Sonys above offer.

(opens in new tab) Shure Aonic Free $179 $99 at Adorama (save $80) (opens in new tab)

A slightly more out there (and yet still five-star) pick are Shure's debut true wireless earbuds, which prioritise sound quality and therefore are some of the clearest and most detailed performers on the market. If you can get past the slightly bulky case, lack of active noise cancellation and somewhat retro design, there’s much to enjoy here.

