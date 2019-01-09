5 key highlights from Sony at CES 2019

In a move that will go down in infamy, Sony decided to announce almost no products on-stage during its CES 2019 press conference, but instead announce them via email while the press conference was taking place. Weird? You betcha.

That said, we're really just glad that there are new products. And, in fact, there's rather a lot of them, from 8K Master Series TVs, to core 4K models, Dolby Atmos soundbars, an entry-level 4K Blu-ray player, and a new, object-based music format.

And then there's the speaker with built-in cup holders.

Here are the five most important announcements.

The 2019 Master Series TV range includes an 8K LCD

The Sony ZG9 Master Series TV has an 8K resolution

We're a little surprised that Sony has used CES to announce its new Master Series range of TVs, considering the previous models didn't come out until well into the second half of 2018, but it has. The new range is split, as before, between LCD models and OLED models, but this time the former come in glorious 8K.

MORE:

Sony reveals flagship Master Series TV range with AF9 OLED and ZF9 LCD

The Award-winning XF9005 is being replaced

The Sony XG90 and XG95 replaces the much-loved XF9005

The Sony XF9005 won Awards at two different sizes last year, so a lot is riding on its 2019 replacement. The XG95 (85in, 75in, 65in and 55in) and XG90 (49in) sit at the top of the company's core range for 2019, and we've got very high hopes.

MORE:

Sony announces XG90, XG95 4K TV replacements for Award-winning XF9005

A £350 Dolby Atmos soundbar is on the way

The Sony HT-X8500 will cost just £350

Sony already makes the best Dolby Atmos soundbar on the market, and now it seems intent to make the best affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar on the market. The HT-X8500 has 2.1 'real' channels but uses advanced processing to create 7.1.2 'virtual' channels. It's also neat, compact, and doesn't require a discrete subwoofer.

Sony's new £200 turntable has Bluetooth built-in

Sony PS-LX310BT

Sony's got a long history of producing great turntables, but the new Sony PS-LX310BT is one of the most affordable and techie yet. Costing just £200 when it launches in April, this stylishly understated deck boasts Bluetooth so you can wirelessly stream it's audio to a speaker or pair of headphones.

MORE:

CES 2019: Sony announces PS-LX310BT budget Bluetooth turntable

There's a new, object-based sound format on the way for music

Sony 360 Reality Audio

Attempting to do for music what Dolby Atmos does for films, Sony has come up with a new, object-based sound format that it's calling 360 Reality Audio. The open format is designed for use via streaming services and on phones, and in demos sounded very impressive indeed.

MORE:

CES 2019: All the news from the world's biggest technology show