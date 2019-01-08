Sony announces XG90, XG95 4K TV replacements for Award-winning XF9005

While many manufacturers choose to focus only on flagship models at CES, Sony has chosen to buck the trend and also release details of its more core 2019 models.

So, along with the ZG9 LCD and AG9 OLED Master Series TVs , plus the AG8 OLED that slots just below them, we also now have information on the XG90 and XG95 TVs that replace the XF9005 TVs we gave Awards to in 2018.

These are 85in, 75in, 65in, 55in (all XG95) and 49in (XG90) TVs that utilise LCD tech with direct LED backlighting. The XG95 models all use the X1 Ultimate chip first seen in the company's 2018 Master Series models, while the 49in XG90 makes do with the same X1 Extreme chip of its predecessor, the excellent KD-49XF9005 .

Sony's sticking with Android TV as the operating system across its 2019 TV ranges, and all models here get both Dolby Vision and the new, similar-in-approach IMAX Enhanced certification.

Pricing and availability details haven't been announced, but we'll update this story as soon as they have.

