4K TV deal: save big on Sony X80J range at Amazon

In the market for an affordable, yet feature-rich, 4K HDR TV? You'd do well to consider Sony's X80J, especially now that Amazon has slashed up £110 off a range of sizes.

The 50in X80J is now just £739 (was £849), the 55-inch is only £839 (was £949) and the 65-inch is down to £989 (was £1099). There's also £20 of the 43-inch, which can now be yours for only £679.

After pocketing the savings, you'll be the proud owner of a Google TV-based set with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Grab one now before Amazon's stock runs dry.

Sony KD-50X80J TV deal

Sony KD-50X80J 4K HDR TV £849 Sony KD-50X80J 4K HDR TV £849 £739 at Amazon (save £110)

This classy-looking 50in LED TV promises exceptionally good black depth, vibrant colours, and excellent HDR handling. A 4K TV that's worth considering. There's also £110 off the 55-inch and 65inch versions. View Deal

The X80J isn't a TV we've tested, but we can tell you that it does feature a 4K HDR panel, the excellent Google TV platform and Sony's very capable X1 processor, which has performed admirably on other Sony TVs.

It might be one of the entry-level models in the Sony 2021 TV line-up, but this set is well-connected and supports a host of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now and more. There's also built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2, so you can cast video from a mobile device to this TV with ease.

Of course, like any entry-level model, the X80J has its limitations. You get a 60Hz panel, rather than 120Hz. It's also lacking HDMI 2.1 ports, which means it lacks a few advanced gaming features such as Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate.

Still, if you're not an avid gamer, none of that should be of any concern, especially when you consider how much you could potentially save.

