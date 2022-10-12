Up to 50% off Sennheiser CX Plus wireless earbuds in the Prime Day sale

Premium true wireless earbuds don't come cheap... unless it's Prime Day, that is! Head over to Amazon and you can score the Sennheiser CX Plus buds for just £86.99 (opens in new tab) (33% off) (opens in new tab) or $89.95 (50% off) (opens in new tab).

We're big fans of the CX Plus. In our July 2022 review we called them "a talented pair" of headphones and praised their "confident, punchy sound". They're also solidly built, as you might expect from a legendary German brand.

Prime Day deals ends tonight, 13th October, so don't hang about...

Prime Day wireless earbuds deal

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser CX Plus £130 £86.99 at Amazon (save £43) (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser CX Plus $180 $89.95 at Amazon (save $90) (opens in new tab)

There's up to 50 per cent off these four-star buds, which impressed us with their convincing tonality, comfy fit and superb control app. Grab this Prime Day headphones deal before it's too late!

In terms of pure functionality, the Sennheiser CX Plus are very well specified. You get aptX Adaptive codec support, Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, plus a couple of Sennheiser’s ‘TrueResponse’ 7mm drivers.

Each earbud weighs just 6g (which is less than seems likely, given the size of the ‘buds themselves) and battery life is around eight hours. Throw in a couple of full charges stored in the case and you have a total battery life of 24 hours. Not class-leading but very good all the same. A ten-minute quick-charge will buy you an hour of playtime.

Sound is gratifyingly straightforward. The overall tonality is even and convincing, treble is just the right side of ‘overconfident’ and there's plenty of detail to enjoy. With a 24bit/96kHz file playing, they’re a detailed and punchy listen.

Now, there are a lot of online 'deals' that aren't actually deals because the products are cheaper elsewhere. But as you can see below, Amazon is offering the Sennheiser CX Plus buds at a truly tempting price. Our advice? Consider grabbing a pair for £86.99 / $89.95 (opens in new tab) before the Prime Day bonanza and at midnight tonight.

