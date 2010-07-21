Originally released in 2010, the Monitor Audio Apex package is a previous Award winner, picking up gongs for two years running thanks to its powerful, articulate sound. And that sound is as strong now as it ever was.

Set to work delivering the jaw-dropping train-wreck sequence at the beginning of Super 8, the system delivers each crash, thud and scream of tearing metal with a ferocity and enthusiasm that could well have new visitors to your living room wondering where you’ve hidden the big speakers.

Music, likewise, is treated with an even hand, if not the last word in sensitivity. The DVD of Pearl Jam’s Immagine in Cornice – Live in Italy fairly motors along, with the Apex doing a great job of placing instruments on the stage around you in space.

Big cabinets make for a big sound

The extra cabinet volume that the Apex enjoys over its rivals makes a lot of difference, of course; physically bigger cabinets means a bigger sound. But the overall impression is one of big standmounters rather than bijou style speakers.

But for all that oomph, the Monitor Audio package still does a nice line in detail and articulacy. Dialogue is clear, and while the satellites don’t have the high-frequency finesse or fluidity of even pricier set-ups, they’re an eminently easy listen.

They keep the surround-sound field tightly controlled, although transmissions front to back could be a little smoother. Integration is solid across the frequency range, although we felt that the AW-12 subwoofer was the weak link in an otherwise strong chain.

There’s nothing wrong with it, per se – it delivers solid low-frequencies with plenty of punch and speed, and sits well with the satellites. It just doesn’t have the agility of the excellent B&W PV1D.

Superb build quality

The Apex package is superbly put together. There’s a variety of options mounting, whether on a wall, existing stands or using Monitor Audio’s dedicated ones, with their integrated cable-management (£125 each). You should be able to fit the package into any domestic setting.

It’s a luxurious proposition, this system. Of course, it doesn’t come cheap – especially if you bring the optional speaker stands to the party – but its sonic character and build do elevate it above the competition. It’s well worth every one of it’s five stars, too.

