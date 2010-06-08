Memorex now has a wide range of home entertainment and portable electronics at its disposal, ranging from Blu-ray players to in-ear headphones, such as the WR100s.



Exercise lovers might appreciate the rubberised, splash-resistant finish on these in-ears, but you'll struggle to find any more positives.



The flexible blue arms give an uncomfortable, insecure fit and the earpiece pops out at the slightest provocation.



They might be splash-resistant but the sound is splashy and insubstantial, lacking detail across the board. Yes, the WR100s cost peanuts, but only monkeys would hand over their money.

