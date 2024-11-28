I'm finding the best Black Friday headphones deals on 5-star and Award-winning pairs

We are fully in the swing of Black Friday now, as even though the official day is tomorrow – 29th November – we have been bowled over by an avalanche of headphones and earbuds deals.

My What Hi-Fi? colleagues and I have been hunting for headphones deals since last week, and we've spotted some exciting discounts already across some of the biggest brands on the market, including Apple, Bose, Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, Beats and more.

In fact, some of our favourite pairs of headphones and earbuds – including five-star, Award-winning models – have seen dramatic drops in price, with Sony's XM5, Bose's ANC buds and top AirPods now available at their lowest-ever prices yet. Will we see these prices plunge even further tomorrow? We shall see...

But don't worry: we'll be adding all the latest deals and new price drops (as well as some helpful buying advice) to this page throughout the next few hours and days, so you won't miss out. It can be easy to be tempted by a shiny new discount, but is it the right pair of headphones/earbuds for you? We'll make sure you are armed with the best advice – and the best savings – so you're happy with your next big headphones purchase.

Check out the latest deals below, and happy shopping!

Editor's Picks

UK wireless earbuds deals

Lowest price ever! Sony WF-C510 was £55 now £40 at Amazon (save £15)

This deal is big news, as it's the lowest price we've seen on the five-star Sony WF-C510. These budget wireless earbuds could be the steal of Black Friday so far thanks to their combination of great sound quality and ridiculously low price. Up to 11-hour battery life, a lightweight design and musical sound make these buds – and this deal – hard to resist.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Lowest price ever! Sony WF-C700N earbuds was £100 now £67 at Amazon (save £33)

Amazing all-rounders at an amazing price, the WF-C700N are a step up in terms of all-round quality from the WF-C510 above. These are also a comfortable and light design with the added attraction of noise cancelling and an even more detailed, musical and mature sound. A terrific budget pair and even better buy at this knockdown price.

What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year 2024

Editor's pick Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £179 at Amazon (save £80)

Sony's exemplary flagship wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the premium price, which is now seeing a welcome drop to under £200. Few current rivals can touch the Sony WF-1000XM5, especially with this tantalising discount for the silver finish.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Lowest price ever! Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £198 at Amazon (save £112)

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast the best noise cancelling in their class and are a five-star buy at their full £300 asking price, never mind with this huge discount. Now they've dropped under £200 for the first time, we wouldn't hesitate to splash the cash. They're extremely comfortable, nice to use, and produce an energetic, hugely entertaining sound.

Five stars

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £159 at Amazon (save £141)

The Momentum True Wireless 4 are Sennhieser's top-of-the-range wireless earbuds and can be yours with a hefty discount. They are a fine alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5 thanks to their comfy fit, thorough feature set, neat touch ssensitive controls and entertaining sound quality. Five stars

Cheapest AirPods AirPods 3 was £169 now £99 at Currys (save £70)

The older AirPods 3 with Lightning connector is now at the lowest price we've seen yet – the drop is certainly thanks to the new AirPods 4 models succeeding as standard 'Pods this year. The AirPods 3 are comfortable, lightweight buds, feature spatial audio support, no ANC, but a clean, neutral sound. Now the cheapest AirPods you can currently buy.

Earfun Air was £55 now £25 at Amazon (save £30)

If you want a properly cheap pair of earbuds that do the basics well, consider the EarFun Air. A great option for tight budgets, they boast solid sound quality and good battery life. Five stars

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 was £169 now £119 at Amazon (save £50)

Launched this year, the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 go big on battery life, offering a total of 52 hours with the charging case. They sound clean, detailed and very balanced, with a host of decent features and, best of all, comedian Matt Berry on guest voice prompt duty. ANC and dynamics could be bettered, but they are a friendly and entertaining mid-range pair. It's also great to see a discount on such new wireless earbuds, too.

Denon PerL Pro was £299 now £141 at Amazon (save £158)

If you want sound customised to your specific hearing profile, these Denon PerL Pro earbuds could be right up your street. They look large but are surprisingly lightweight, with a stunningly clean, open and controlled sound – and that's before you go through the personalised listening tests. While the Sony and Apple flagships offer a more dynamic and rhythmically precise sound, these unique buds are worth considering, especially with over £100 off now.

UK headphones deals

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £64 at Amazon (save £35)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a well made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Our pick of the best cheap Bluetooth over-ears this Black Friday.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Five stars AirPods Max was £499 now £429 at John Lewis (save £70)

The Apple AirPods Max luxurious over-ears are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are some of the best-sounding wireless headphones we have heard. You'll find the newer USB-C-sporting model with new finishes for £499, but the older Lightning-equipped version is on Black Friday sale for a lower £429 deal price. Tip: check different finishes to see which one is in stock and at lowest price. Deal also available at Currys

#1 PREMIUM OVER-EARS Sony WH-1000XM5 was £379 now £245 at Amazon (save £134)

Sony's flagship over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field, and this saving over their original RRP makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 even better performance-per-pound value. A great buy at a fantastically low price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

50% OFF AWARD WINNERS RØDE NTH-100 was £150 now £110.48 at Amazon (save £39.52)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like, the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their highly revealing sound. If you want budget wired, closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price, but with this drop, they're a fine option.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Five stars Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was £310 now £178 at Amazon (Save £132)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones earned a five-star review for their great sound and comprehensive feature set. Not to mention 60 hours of battery life! Now, you can get your hands on them for significantly less than their launch price.

BEST CHEAP OVER-EARS Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £32 at Amazon (save £28)

One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, the Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. But if you want noise cancellation, Sony's step up £64 WH-CH720N are ideal. Five stars

Best ANC headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones were £450 now £299 at Currys (save £151)

Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned five stars during testing, and it's easy to see why. The heavyweight cans offer exceptional noise-cancelling alongside a rich, involving sound and a very healthy feature set with spatial audio support. Oh, and did we mention that they (in a Lunar Blue finish) are now available at their lowest price ever? Five stars

Five stars Bowers & Wilkins Px8 was £599 now £399 at Amazon (save £200)

These premium Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear wireless headphones are a superb example of flagship cans – beautiful to behold and sublime to listen to. Effective ANC, outstanding clarity and punchy performance make these a fantastic portable pair. It's not often you see such a fine pair of over-ears reduced by such a healthy figure, and at this knockdown price, the Px8 are easily preferable over the AirPods Max.

Grado SR325x was £330 now £247 at AV.com (save £83)

Our favourite wired headphones at this price, the majestic Grado SR325x open-backs are effortlessly musical and just so much fun to listen to. If you don't mind an open-back (leaky) design, this deal deserves to be snapped up.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Grado SR80x was £130 now £102 at Amazon (save £28)

If you can't afford the Grados above but are set on an open-back design with retro aesthetics, the more affordable SR80x siblings are excellent value for money. Five stars

£470 OFF PREMIUM HOME HEADPHONES Focal Elegia was £799 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £470)

Some of the best deals we find are on older kit, and these premium Focal Elegia wired headphones are a perfect example. Their original high retail price has been slashed by a massive £470, making these four-star pairs a good deal more attractive. The classy, comfortable build and spacious, sophisticated sound with deep bass are ideal for at-home listening. Four stars

Beyerdynamic T1 3rd Generation was £999 now £699 at Amazon (save £300)

The current 3rd-gen Beyerdynamic T1 open-back over-ears are a step up in performance and compatibility from their predecessors and are among the best wired headphones at this premium price. They're ideal for your hi-fi system and are wonderfully comfortable. Grab them at this very generous discount while you can. Five stars

Beyerdynamic Amiron was £545 now £429 at Amazon (save £116)

When it comes to the Beyerdynamic Amiron headphones, one word springs to mind: comfort. The earcups and headband are made of Alcantara microfibres and micro velour, which is as luxurious as it sounds. Oh, and they sound as good as they feel, too. Five stars

US wireless earbuds deals

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Sony WF-C700N was $120 now $78 at Walmart (save $42)

Comfortable and light design, decent features, long battery life, good ANC and even better sound. A mature, exciting presentation that digs up so much nuance detail and plenty of snap, attack and dynamism. The Sony WF-C700N are a terrific budget pair and a great bargain, with the lowest price we've spotted on the black finish.

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Sony WF-1000XM5 was $299 now $228 at Amazon (save $71)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. The WF-1000XM5 also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist capable of touching them, especially with this hefty Black Friday discount.

Cheapest AirPods! Apple AirPods 2 was $159 now $89 at Walmart (save $70)

The AirPods 2 are at the lowest price we've seen, so snap it up quick if you want the cheapest AirPods to pair with your iPhone. If you aren't bothered about spatial audio and can live with those slightly longer stems, these older-gen, basic 'Pods offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a much lower price than the flagship buds.

Panasonic RZ-S500W was $180 now $99 at Wallmart (save $80)

Panasonic's noise-canceling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. The RZ-S500W have been around for a while which is why you can make quite the saving. Five stars

US headphones deals

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Sony WH-CH720N was $150 now $88 at Amazon (save £62)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done.

#1 PREMIUM OVER-EARS Sony WH-1000XM5 was $400 now $290 at Amazon (save $110)

The latest and greatest Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field, and this decent saving makes them even better performance-per-buck value..

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was $380 now $230 at Amazon (Save $150)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones earned a five-star review for their great sound and comprehensive feature set. Not to mention 60 hours of battery life! Now, you can get your hands on them for significantly less than their launch price. We would snap these up. Five stars

Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless was $799 now $548 at Amazon (save $251)

These Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless are among the best wireless headphones we've heard, with a fast, agile sound, premium feel and build, and an excellent control system. If you don't need noise-cancelling, these over-ear headphones are a great choice for home use or long-haul travel with $250 off. Five stars

Lowest ever price Apple AirPods Max was $549 now $399 at Amazon (save $151)

Apple’s very first over-ear models are a five-star hit: superb-sounding, noise-cancelling wireless cans with a stylish and luxurious design. Worth it if you're after a premium pair – especially as the original AirPods Max with Lightning connectivity now come with a discount. The new USB-C variant is actually discounted too, down from $549 to $499. Five stars