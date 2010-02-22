Trending

Lindy Active 24025 review

Lindy isn't really known for its headphones, but these noise-cancellers are a more than creditable effort Tested at £40.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Despite that lack of clarity, these noise-cancellers are a fine effort

For

  • Light and comfortable
  • decent noise cancellation
  • good bass weight and punch

Against

  • Lack some clarity

Not known for its headphones, Lindy's cans are available from lindy.co.uk at a tempting price.

An over-ear design, they're a little smaller and lighter than most on the market, while also being comfortable on the head.

There's a power switch and volume control on one ear, while the noise cancellation proves decent.

Vampire Weekend's White Sky shows they have decent bass weight and punch. Despite lacking a little clarity, these are a solid effort.

